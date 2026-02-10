IceDogs' Rookie Ryerson Edgar Commits to University of Michigan

ST. CATHARINES, ONT - Niagara IceDogs rookie sensation Ryerson Edgar has announced his commitment to the University of Michigan (NCAA).

After his time in the OHL, the next step of Edgar's hockey career will be in Ann Arbor, Michigan, competing in the Big Ten conference.

I am very proud to announce my commitment to play hockey at the University of Michigan. Thankful for my family, coaches, teammates, advisors, and everyone who has helped me along the way, said Edgar in an Instagram post.

Edgar's rookie season has been very successful thus far as he has carved out a role as one of the most important players in the IceDogs forward core. Edgar is fourth in both goals and points for OHL rookies with 18 goals and 20 assists for 38 points. Edgar is currently the top-scoring 2009-born player in the OHL, on an eight-game point streak.

Edgar, who is currently just 17 years old, was drafted 10th overall by the IceDogs in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Edgar grew up in the York Region in Holland Landing and played his minor hockey with the York Simcoe Express, where he served as the team's captain in his U16 season.

Edgar is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft and will return to the Niagara IceDogs for the 2026-27 season. Edgar joins fellow IceDogs forward Alex Hage, who is also committed to the University of Michigan. Michigan is currently the No. 2-ranked hockey team in the NCAA.

The IceDogs want to congratulate Ryerson and his family on the commitment.







