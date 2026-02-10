Petes Sign Defenceman Holden Carter to OHL Standard Player Agreement

Published on February 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Defenceman Holden Carter with Chicago Mission

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Dan Hickling) Defenceman Holden Carter with Chicago Mission(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Dan Hickling)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the Petes have signed defenceman Holden Carter to an OHL Standard Player Agreement.

"Holden is a mobile defenceman with good size," noted Oke. "He keeps a strong gap between attacking players and makes smart, quick passes to advance the puck."

Carter, a 2007-born defenceman from Hoffman Estates, IL, has featured in 35 games for the BCHL's Cranbrook Bucks this season, scoring twice and adding seven assists for nine points. The Chicago Mission minor hockey product has also spent time in the USHL and NAHL over the past two seasons.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, February 12, when they host the Ottawa 67's for Boys and Girls Club night presented by Gravity Group. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

