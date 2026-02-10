Attack Wrap up Their Road Trip with Two Weekday Games

Published on February 10, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack will finish off a five game road trip with two weekday games, Wednesday and Thursday night. The Attack will be in Erie taking on the Otters Wednesday before going to Niagara for a meeting with the IceDogs Thursday, both games being a 7pm start. The Attack were winners of two of their last three games heading into this road trip and had hoped for some continued success, however despite some good quality games from the Attack they find themselves having dropped the first three games of this road trip with two of the games being one-goal games and one of them being decided in overtime. The Attack will hope for some better luck this week and will look to turn it around and finish the road trip on a positive note.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This Wednesday will be the fourth of six meetings between the Attack and the Otters, all three of the previous meetings have been in Owen Sound with the Attacking taking the first two matchups before dropping the last one on December 6th. Both of these teams come into this game hoping to turn the tide as they have each lost four of their last five games. The last game of this road trip for the Attack is against the IceDogs, the last matchup with IceDogs was in Owen Sound on the 24th of January where the Attack struggled to find the offence and lost 5-0. The Attack will look to avoid the season series sweep with a win on the second of these back to back road games.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (20-26-2-3)

Continuing on this road trip the Attack are now 20-26-2-3 after dropping the first three of these five games and will be looking for a better end before coming home. In their last 10 games the Attack are 2-7-1-0, and will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 7th for goals for and will turn to their top performers Pierce Mbuyi (26-29-55), Tristan Delisle (25-21-46), Harry Nansi (10-30-40), Cole Zurwaski (20-20-40) and Lenny Greenberg (9-25-34) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (7 W, 4.03 GAA and 0.894 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (3 W, 4.45 GAA and 0.870 SAV%) to shut the door this week. The Attack look to continued success with their fifth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 24.5% rate and for a reemergence of their relentless penalty killing from the start of the season which has killed 9 of 12 penalties so far this road trip.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (15-31-2-2)

Coming in to this game the Otters are 15-31-2-2 and sit in last of the Western Conference. The Otters are 1-7-1-1 in their last 10 games and also come into this game losing four of their last five. The Otters will be looking to Michael Dec (21-30-51), Andrew Kuzma (13-13-27) and McLean Agrette (8-13-21) to provide an offensive spark, while goaltenders, Noah Erliden (10 W, 3.61 GAA, .894 SAV%), Charlie Burns (4 W, 4.17 GAA, .858 SAV%), and Noah Tegelaar (8 W, 3.16 GAA, .884 SAV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED OTTERS:

The Otters have one current player drafted to the NHL, taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Ty Henry (CHI).

SCOUTING THE ICEDOGS (25-20-4-1)

Coming in to this game the IceDogs are 25-20-4-2. In their last 10 games they are 6-3-1-0 and have won three of their last five. The IceDogs will be looking to Riley Patterson (28-34-62), Ryan Roobroeck (30-28-58) and Ryerson Edgar (17-19-36) to lead the offence, while the goaltending tandem of Vladislav Yermolenko (17 W, 3.22 GAA, .903 SAV%) and Charlie Robertson (8 W, 3.34 GAA, .896 SAV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED ICEDOGS:

The IceDogs have four players drafted to the NHL, one of which was drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft, that being Riley Patterson (VAN), and the other three were picked in the 2025 NHL Draft, Ethan Czata (TB), Haoxi Wang (SJ) and Noah Read (ANA).

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

Sat. Feb. 14, 2026 vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, 7pm

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







