Firebirds Take Third Point in Playoffs After 10-0 Win over Attack

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack suffered an tremendous blow Monday night, falling 10-0 to the Flint Firebirds for their third game of Round one OHL Playoffs. The Attack managed to make 32 shots on the Flint net throughout the game with Flint making 30. Trenten Bennett would begin in net for the Attack, with a first OHL appearance from Attack emergency call-up Dylan Durno halfway through the second period, making 10 of 13 shots in between the pipes for his first recorded OHL game.

An exploding first frame from the Firebirds left the Attack hanging high and dry. A total of 3 Flint goals from Darian Anderson (3), Ihnat Pazii (1) and Nathan Aspinall (3) gave the Firebirds a moment of deja vu as from the prior two games in the First Round.

Continuing pressure into the Owen Sound zone, Flint would see another 4 goals from players Jimmy Lombardi (3), Rylan Cunningham (2), Alex Kostov (2) and Darian Anderson (4) now bringing the the scoreboard to 7-0 Firebirds.

A long-drawn-out third period saw an additional 3 goals from the Firebirds from Aspinall (4), Christopher Thibodeau (3) and Brady Smith (2). Final score of 10-0 Flint, the Firebirds taking a third win and point.

Tickets for game 4 can be purchased online at tickets.attackhockey.com, over the phone at (519) 371-7452 or in-person at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office. Stay up-to-date on all the action these playoffs by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES - TICKETS | LISTEN LIVE | WATCH LIVE

Wed. Apr. 1, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

*Mon. Apr. 6, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm*







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.