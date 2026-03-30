Goaltender Dylan Durno Added to Playoff Roster on Emergency Recall

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack announced that they have added goaltending prospect Dylan Durno to the team's playoff roster on an emergency recall due to an illness. Durno played this past season with the St. Thomas Stars of the GOHL, where he went 8-10-0-1 in 22 games registering a 3.54 goals against average and a 0.914 save percentage.

Durno was orginally taken by the Attack in the 8th Round, 153rd overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection out of the London Jr. Knights program, where he played 15 games going 12-1-1 and registering a 1.56 goals against average with 2 shoutouts in his under-16 season. He spent the 2024-25 season with the Elgin Middlesex Canucks U18 AAA team where he played in 19 games, going 16-1-2 with a 0.83 goals against average and 9 shutouts. He helped the Elgin Middlesex Canucks to an Alliance U18 championship and a trip to the Telus Cup. He was also named Alliance U18 goaltender of the year.

Durno will wear number 1 for the Attack this evening.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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