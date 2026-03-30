Firebirds Weekly Roundup, 2026 OHL Playoffs, Week 1

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds jumped to a commanding 2-0 series lead over the sixth-ranked Owen Sound Attack this week. Both games were played at the Dort Financial Center, as Flint earned home-ice advantage in the best-of-seven series with a third-place finish in the Western Conference. Their all-time record against the Attack in the playoffs now stands at 8-3.

The series started on Thursday with a highly-physical affair. The Birds capitalized, scoring three power-play tallies, followed by one even-strength goal to lead 4-0 through the opening frame. Mason Vaccari kept the Attack off the scoreboard entirely until under four minutes remained in the contest. The Birds cruised to an 8-1 triumph to lead the series 1-0, giving Vaccari his second-ever OHL Playoff win in a 24-save performance. Jacob Battaglia led the charge, scoring twice and assisting on four goals for six points, a new franchise best. It was the second time he'd scored twice in the postseason and the first time he picked up more than three points in a playoff game. Chris Thibodeau (1 G, 3 A) and Nathan Aspinall (1 G, 3 A) each recorded four points, and both Jimmy Lombardi (1 G, 2 A) and Kevin He (3 A) picked up three points in the game. The seven-point victory and eight goals are both new records for Flint.

Once again, Flint scored four unanswered goals in the first period on Saturday to start Game 2, but this time brought even more offense and scored 11 unanswered in the contest. With only four seconds on the game clock, former Firebird Cole Zurawski spoiled another shutout bid for Vaccari, resulting in a final score of 11-1. It was another penalty-filled outing, with the Birds capitalizing with four goals on the power play and two shorthanded. All but four of Flint's skaters registered one point, led by four players who logged three points apiece. Kevin He scored twice and pitched in a helper, and Ryland Cunningham, Darian Anderson, and Battaglia had a goal and a pair of assists each. Cunningham also had a fighting major, giving hime a Gordie Howe Hat Trick. Now, 11 goals in a playoff game stands as the franchise's best, surpassing the previous record set just two nights prior, as does the ten-point margin of victory. Vaccari made 25 saves in another stellar performance between the pipes.

Flint outscored the Bears by a combined count of 19-2 this week. They also outshot them 78-51. Faceoff wins, however, favored Owen Sound 70-54. The Birds went eight-for-11 on the power play across the two games while allowing only one goal against through nine shorthanded situations. While Kitchener remains perfect in both facets of special teams after only one game, Flint is now second in the postseason, scoring at a 72.7% clip through two games.

LEADERBOARD

Vaccari's 1.00 goals-against average and save percentage of .961 both rank second for playoff goaltenders with two starts. He trails only Joey Costanzo (WSR) in both categories. Four Firebirds sit atop the OHL's leaderboard as of Sunday morning. Battaglia leads everyone with nine points (3 G, 6 A) in two games. Aspinall, He, and Thibodeau are tied for second with two goals and four helpers each. Ihnat Pazii carries the most playoff experience on Flint's roster, having played in 23 postseason tilts, including 16 games with the North Bay Battalion in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024.

COMING UP

The series heads to Owen Sound for games 3 and 4. The action resumes Monday at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Game 4 takes place on Wednesday. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:00 p.m., and fans can follow all the action on 103.1 FM through Flint and mid-Michigan or online via the US 103.1 app. The Firebirds' road record against the Attack in the playoffs is 1-2. If necessary, Game 5 is scheduled at the Dort Financial Center for Saturday at 7:00 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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