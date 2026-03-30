Game Day, Round 1, Game 3, Firebirds at Attack - 7 p.m.

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

Owen Sound, Ontario

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds exploded for 11 goals as they cruised to an 11-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack in Game 2 on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nine Firebirds had multi-point games and all but four skaters recorded points as Flint took a 2-0 series lead.

A HISTORIC START: Flint set franchise records for the second consecutive game as the Firebirds eclipsed the franchise marks set in Game 1 for the most points and the highest margin of victory in a playoff game. The Birds had never scored double digit goals in a playoff game before and the 11 goals scored are more than any home game in franchise history, regular or postseason. Flint has outscored Owen Sound a combined 19-2 thus far in the series.

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Jacob Battaglia leads the OHL in goals (3), assists (6) and points (9) thus far this postseason. Battaglia followed his franchise record six points in Game 1 with three more in Game 2. Nathan Aspinall, Kevin He and Chris Thibodeau are tied for second in the league with six points through two games, each having recorded two goals and four assists.

HOME VS. ROAD: Owen Sound had far more success on home ice in the regular season than it did on the road. The Attack went 18-12-2-2 on home ice and just 9-20-2-3 on the road. The Firebirds had nearly identical splits; Flint was 22-8-3-1 at home and 22-9-1-2 on the road.

PLAYOFF HISTORY: This will be the second time the Firebirds and Attack have met in the postseason in franchise history. Flint beat Owen Sound in seven games in a first round match-up in 2022. Owen Sound has not won a playoff game since May 3, 2022, a 4-0 shutout over the Firebirds in Game 6 of that series.

ODDS AND ENDS: Mason Vaccari has made 49 saves on 51 shots in the series thus far...the Firebirds are 8-for-11 on the power play and have four power play goals in each game so far. Flint's single-game high in the regular season was three power play goals, something it accomplished twice...Kevin He leads the OHL in plus/minus at +7. Chris Thibodeau and Dryden Allen are tied for second in the league at +5.

UP NEXT: Game 4 of the best-of-seven series will be on Wednesday night. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre is set for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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