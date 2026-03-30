The Last Ride: Generals' OA's Moving On

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON. - At the end of each regular season, the OHL collectively recognizes a special group of players who have dedicated time and effort to their teams throughout their junior careers. The Oshawa Generals were lucky enough to welcome three brand new OA's this season, each of whom has been handed the torch of leadership and continued to be pillars of the team. Every hit, every goal, and every assist represents their admirable careers.

Luke Posthumus, Lucas Moore, and Matthew Wang were all brought on to the Gens this season, and in that short amount of time, they've been inspiring, accountable, and mentors to those around them. As they wrap up their junior careers, they look back at the moments that made it all matter.

Lucas Moore

Lucas Moore wasn't always a General; in fact, he spent the majority of his OHL career with the Brantford Bulldogs, building some of his best relationships and memories alongside that organization. The defenseman from Peterborough, ON, has played an astonishing 299 games in the OHL so far, recording 26 goals and 92 assists.

Earlier this season, a major trade for Ben Danford and Zack Sandhu brought Moore and Aiden O'Donnell to Oshawa. "It didn't really hit me for about two or three days, because you think you're on a little trip to Oshawa. But it was nice that I got to do it with a teammate...but obviously, being with an organization for four and a bit years and getting traded, kind of throws you off at first." After getting comfortable with the Bulldogs, Moore had to start over with the Generals, but was immediately invited in as a respected, older player to look up to and rely on.

Moore stepped into a leadership role pretty quickly, guiding younger players to keep working hard on and off the ice." A lot of guys wanted to hear from me because of my time in the league, so that was special," as his advice was greatly appreciated.

As a vet in this league, he understood what it took to not only be a hard-working player but also a kind and respectful person in his environment. "I'm trying to teach everyone to respect everyone, from the owners to the arena staff, and then just treating each other with respect and being honest and holding yourself and teammates accountable."

Moore's journey in the OHL has been amazing to see unfold, starting off as a four-year-old on hockey skates for the first time, to winning the OHL Championship in his first year with the Brantford Bulldogs. " I've met some incredible people, done some very cool things with the Bulldogs, who were a great organization. And to come and end my career here in Oshawa, which is a Class A organization, is incredible as well. So I couldn't be happier with how it went."

Moving forward, Moore hopes to finish out his OHL career strong with the Gens, and after decommitting from Niagara University, he hopes to explore new avenues and aspirations in his life. "After this year, I'm just gonna enjoy the time that I've had and carry the memories that I've made playing hockey, and focus on new goals that I'm very excited for," he said.

Luke Posthumus

Luke Posthumus was drafted by the Generals back in 2021 in the 7th round. Still, it wasn't until this past summer that Roger Hunt and the coaching staff of the Generals contacted him." The decision was pretty easy to come to camp. And when I made it, I knew I wasn't gonna want to be anywhere else other than here. It's a first-class organization, and I've loved it since day one," he said.

Before being a General, Posthumus played in a multitude of leagues, expanding his knowledge of the sport and bettering his skills each day. His junior career success is widely reflected in his stats, especially recording his most significant year with the Penticton Vees in the BCHL, with 25 goals and 21 assists. After joining the Generals this season, Posthumus has been one of the most successful players on the ice, being the most consistent with 23 goals and 34 assists, and had one of the longest active goal streaks in the OHL with seven goals in 6 games.

Being one of the OAs in his first year with the OHL, Posthumus found himself adjusting to this new role he had stepped into. "I was one of the older guys, so I had to find my spot in the team and in the environment right away. But overall, it's been a really good experience. And obviously, with all my teammates, I've made lifelong friendships."

His presence in the room is appreciated as he is looked up to by some of the rookies. "It's more so using my experience, like playing in the playoffs before in junior hockey, and giving them information on what works and what doesn't, and how to act. But it's been a learning curve for everyone."

This season has not turned out to be what many of the players expected this year, and for Posthumus, he recognized the level of adversity it would take to get by, not only on his own, but by sticking close with his teammates and pushing through to the end.

Regardless of the season's outcome, he has still made many memories that'll last a lifetime. "I wouldn't say I could pinpoint one moment, but coming to the rink every day to hang out with the guys and be with them outside of the rink, too, was the key moment this year, just spending time together."

Next year, Posthumus plans on continuing his hockey career, as he is committed to playing D1 hockey at St.Lawrence University, and plans on finishing out the regular season strong with the Generals.

Matthew Wang

Matthew Wang was the latest addition to the Generals right before the trade deadline in January. He was acquired from the Flint Firebirds, where he spent the majority of his OHL career. Wang was originally drafted by the Firebirds in 2021, where he spent the first two years with the Oakville Blades in the OJHL. "I actually committed D1 to play for Michigan Tech, and then got a call from my General Manager from Flint, and they wanted me for what would have been my third year. So I played in Flint for that year and two years after that."

Wang played 139 games with the Firebirds, where he recorded 24 goals and 25 assists. His time in Flint was memorable alongside his teammates and the organization that became his family for three years.

Being traded to the Generals came as a surprise, but Wang made the best out of it."I was definitely a little scared, I'd never been traded before, but I was excited because it's a good organization with good coaching, good facilities, so I was pretty excited for a new opportunity."

His playing time in Flint was cut short due to an injury to his MCL. "I was out for probably 15 weeks combined this year. I had a good start to the year, played games one to four, and then got hurt in my fifth game of the year, and was out for nine weeks. I came back and played a few games, and then got traded to Oshawa and got hurt in my first game with the Gens."

His adversity and commitment to heal were strong, and the opportunity to play once again with the Generals is all he hoped for.

Joining the Generals late into the season as an OA, he had to find his spot on the team, especially as one of the older players. "It's kind of hard to be a leader when you don't really know anyone's name or who they are. So the first week and a half, I was just trying to get to know the boys, see how things worked around here," he added.

He hopes to be a good leader to the younger guys for the remainder of the season. "I would say (to the rookies) enjoy it. Enjoy being in the OHL. It's probably gonna be the best time of their lives. The OHL has definitely been some of the best years of my life. So just appreciate it."

Looking forward to next year, Wang has committed to play D1 hockey at the Rochester Institution of Technology; until then, he looks forward to ending his OHL career strong.

Each year, the Generals recognize the OA's level of commitment to their sport, the team, and to the fans. Moore, Posthumus, and Wang have all been respectable players who continued to be strong and inspiring leaders throughout the season. Regardless of how much time they each spent in Oshawa, their dedication does not go unnoticed.

Years ago, these players entered the league with dreams and aspirations, and now, on the flipside, they've set the standard for younger and eager players to come. The Oshawa Generals are grateful for their dedication, and once a General, always a General.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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