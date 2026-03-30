Twenty-Five Teams Competing at 2026 OHL Cup in Toronto

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - Four wild card play-in victors have emerged from Monday morning's action at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto to round-out the 25-team field of competitors hitting the ice at this year's OHL Cup Showcase hosted by the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL).

The Ajax-Pickering Raiders prevailed in a triple-overtime thriller courtesy a game-winner from Brady McGarry that helped the Raiders come back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Mississauga Senators 3-2. Game Centre

Hill Academy won a battle of Hockey Canada Accredited Schools, defeating Biosteel Academy 5-2 courtesy a Tanner Adams hat-trick. Game Centre

The Upper Canada Cyclones are into the OHL Cup Showcase following a 34-save shutout from Kellen McKeown in a tight 2-0 win over HEO rival Ottawa Valley. Game Centre

Luka Dragojevic scored twice to lead the Barrie Colts into this year's tournament with a 5-2 win over the Central Ontario Wolves. Game Centre

Follow along with the 2026 OHL Cup with streaming packages now available at ohlcup.gameonstream.com.

2026 OHL Cup Round Robin Schedule

All games at Scotiabank Pond

Monday, March 30, 2026

Niagara North Stars vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens, 12:00pm (Rink 1)

Quinte Red Devils vs. Vaughan Kings, 12:15pm (Rink 2)

Ottawa Jr. 67's vs. Markham Majors, 12:30pm (Rink 3)

Eastern Ontario Wild vs. Sun County Panthers, 1:45pm (Rink 1)

Thunder Bay Kings vs. TPH Hockey, 2:00pm (Rink 2)

York-Simcoe Express vs. Toronto Marlboros, 3:30pm (Rink 1)

Upper Canada College vs. Brantford 99ers, 3:45pm (Rink 2)

Hill Academy vs. Huron-Perth Lakers, 5:15pm (Rink 1)

Don Mills Flyers vs. London Jr. Knights, 5:30pm (Rink 2)

Toronto Jr. Canadiens vs. Ajax-Pickering Raiders, 7:00pm (Rink 1)

Upper Canada College vs. Ottawa Jr. 67's, 7:15pm (Rink 2)

Vaughan Kings vs. Team NOHA, 7:30pm (Rink 3)

Markham Majors vs. Credit River Capitals, 8:45pm (Rink 1)

TPH Hockey vs. Barrie Colts, 9:00pm (Rink 2)

Sun County Panthers vs. Niagara North Stars, 9:15pm (Rink 3)

Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Brantford 99ers vs. Quinte Red Devils, 8:00am (Rink 1)

Toronto Marlboros vs. Detroit HoneyBaked, 8:15am (Rink 2)

London Jr. Knights vs. Thunder Bay Kings, 8:30am (Rink 3)

Huron-Perth Lakers vs. York-Simcoe Express, 9:45am (Rink 1)

Markham Majors vs. Upper Canada College, 10:00am (Rink 2)

Team NOHA vs. Upper Canada College, 11:30am (Rink 1)

Detroit Little Caesars vs. Credit River Capitals, 11:45am (Rink 2)

Barrie Colts vs. Don Mills Flyers, 12:00pm (Rink 3)

Ajax-Pickering Raiders vs. Eastern Ontario Wild, 1:15pm (Rink 1)

Sun County Panthers vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens, 1:30pm (Rink 2)

Brantford 99ers vs. Vaughan Kings, 3:30pm (Rink 1)

London Jr. Knights vs. TPH Hockey, 3:45pm (Rink 2)

Detroit HoneyBaked vs. Hill Academy, 4:00pm (Rink 3)

Huron-Perth Lakers vs. Toronto Marlboros, 5:15pm (Rink 1)

Ottawa Jr. 67's vs. Detroit Little Caesars, 5:30pm (Rink 2)

Quinte Red Devils vs. Team NOHA, 7:00pm (Rink 1)

Thunder Bay Kings vs. Barrie Colts, 7:15pm (Rink 2)

Niagara North Stars vs. Ajax-Pickering Raiders, 7:30pm (Rink 3)

Wednesday, April 1, 2026

York-Simcoe Express vs. Detroit HoneyBaked, 8:00am (Rink 1)

Upper Canada College vs. Detroit Little Caesars, 8:15am (Rink 2)

TPH Hockey vs. Don Mills Flyers, 9:45am (Rink 1)

Ottawa Jr. 67's vs. Credit River Capitals, 10:00am (Rink 2)

Vaughan Kings vs. Upper Canada College, 10:15am (Rink 3)

Toronto Marlboros vs. Hill Academy, 11:30am (Rink 1)

Toronto Jr. Canadiens vs. Eastern Ontario Wild, 11:45am (Rink 2)

Barrie Colts vs. London Jr. Knights, 1:15pm (Rink 1)

Team NOHA vs. Brantford 99ers, 1:30pm (Rink 2)

Ajax-Pickering Raiders vs. Sun County Panthers, 1:45pm (Rink 3)

Don Mills Flyers vs. Thunder Bay Kings, 3:30pm (Rink 1)

Detroit HoneyBaked vs. Huron-Perth Lakers, 3:45pm (Rink 2)

Markham Majors vs. Detroit Little Caesars, 5:15pm (Rink 1)

Upper Canada College vs. Quinte Red Devils, 5:30pm (Rink 2)

Credit River Capitals vs. Upper Canada College, 7:00pm (Rink 1)

Hill Academy vs. York-Simcoe Express, 7:15pm (Rink 2)

Eastern Ontario Wild vs. Niagara North Stars, 7:30pm (Rink 3)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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