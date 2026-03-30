Spirit's Klepov Wins Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is pleased to formally recognize Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov as the 2025-26 recipient of the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the League's top point producer.

Klepov's 97 points included 37 goals and 60 assists over 67 games, with a total of 38 points on the man advantage, the third-most in the OHL. The 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida carves out a unique place in OHL history, becoming the first rookie within his first two years of OHL eligibility to claim the honour since Jack Valiquette of the 1973-74 Soo Greyhounds, who also did so as a 17-year-old. He's the first American-based player to lead the OHL in scoring since Jason Robertson of the Niagara IceDogs in 2018-19. He joins a host of other prominent Americans with their names engraved on the trophy including Alex DeBrincat (Erie, 2016-17), Kevin Labanc (Barrie, 2015-16), Vincent Trocheck (Plymouth, 2012-13), Patrick Kane (London, 2006-07) and Rob Schremp (London, 2005-06).

"We are proud of all that Nikita has been able to accomplish this season," said Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill. "Leading the league in scoring is impressive on its own, but to do it as a rookie is a testament to his work ethic and talent. His skills on the ice are immediately apparent to anyone who has seen Nikita play, but that skill comes from tons of work in practice, the gym, and in the video room."

Klepov gives the Spirit back-to-back Eddie Powers Trophy winners as he follows in the footsteps of Michael Misa, who produced 134 points (62-72-134) before being selected second overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2025 NHL Draft. Klepov's 37 goals tie a Spirit rookie record originally set by Cole Perfetti during the 2018-19 season. He recorded at least three points in a game 13 different times.

As some have noted, it marks the first time the OHL's leading scorer has produced fewer than 100 points in a span of over 60 years, when eventual OHL coaching legend Wayne Maxner of the 1962-63 J. Ross Robertson Cup champion Niagara Falls Flyers registered 94 points (32-62-94) over 50 games.

Selected by the Spirit with the 35th overall pick of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Klepov came to Saginaw from the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers. He won a gold medal with the United States at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and is committed to Michigan State University (NCAA). Klepov was ranked 16th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft released in January.

The Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy was donated by the Toronto Marlboro Athletic Club in memory of Eddie Powers and was first awarded in 1945-46 to Tod Sloan of St. Michael's who scored 79 points in 25 games. Other recent OHL recipients have included the aforementioned Michael Misa, David Goyette of the Sudbury Wolves in 2023-24, Matthew Maggio of the Windsor Spitfires in 2022-23 and Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires in 2021-22. Klepov joins other recent NHL Draft eligibles to win the Eddie Powers in Misa, Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67's in 2019-20 and Dylan Strome of the Erie Otters in 2014-15.

Misa will be formally recognized with the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy at the OHL Awards Ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in June.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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