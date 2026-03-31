Firebirds Continue Series Dominance with 10-0 Win over Attack in Game 3

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari and center Alex Kostov

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Owen Sound Attack) Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari and center Alex Kostov(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Owen Sound Attack)

OWEN SOUND, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds struck for three goals in the first period and never looked back as they rolled to a 10-0 win over the Owen Sound Attack in Game 3 on Monday night at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. The Firebirds took a 3-0 lead in a series that has seen them outscore Owen Sound a combined 29-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first period when Darian Anderson sped in on net. He deked to his backhand and was stopped by Trenton Bennett, but the rebound bounced off an Owen Sound defenseman and in. Flint later extended its lead when Alex Kostov fed Brady Smith in front of the net. He hit Ihnat Pazii for a one-timer from the right circle and it was 2-0 Firebirds. Nathan Aspinall then fired home a snap shot from just inside the blue line and Flint's lead grew to 3-0.

The momentum carried into the second period as Aspinall sprung Anderson down the right wing for an odd-man rush. Anderson snapped the puck to Jimmy Lombardi on the back door who guided it past Bennett for a goal. Just under two minutes later, Ryland Cunningham tipped a shot from James Paul in front of the net. The puck bounced through Bennett and the score was 5-0.

Kostov netted his second of the game only 35 seconds later. He skated the puck into the offensive zone and flicked a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that found the mesh. Less than a minute after that, Anderson skated down the right wing and squeaked a shot through Bennett, extending the Firebirds' lead to 7-0.

That would be it for Bennett who was pulled in favor of Dylan Durno after allowing seven goals on 17 shots.

Flint continued to pour it on in the third period as Aspinall cashed in a breakaway goal in the opening minute of the final frame. Jacob Battaglia later forced a turnover and found Chris Thibodeau in front of the net for a goal. Finally, Brady Smith snapped a wrist shot through Durno's leg on another breakaway to get the Firebirds to double digits and a 10-0 lead.

Mason Vaccari faced a total of 32 shots and stopped all of them as Flint cruised to the decisive Game 3 win and the 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Firebirds have outscored the Attack, 29-2 in the three games and have double digit goals in back-to-back games. Prior to this series, Flint had never scored double digits goals in the postseason...Mason Vaccari's shutout was the first of his OHL Playoff career...seven Firebirds recorded multi-point games.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will look for a series sweep on Wednesday night in Owen Sound. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Images from this story



Flint Firebirds goaltender Mason Vaccari and center Alex Kostov

(Owen Sound Attack)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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