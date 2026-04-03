Firebirds Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule

Published on April 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Friday the schedule for the team's second round playoff matchup against the Windsor Spitfires. The third-seeded Firebirds will take on the number two seed Spitfires with Game 1 set to take place in Windsor on Friday, April 10. Flint's first home game will be Game 3 of the series, scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

The full playoff schedule is as follows, with home games in bold:

GAME 1: Friday, April 10 - Flint at Windsor, 7:05 p.m.

GAME 2: Sunday, April 12 - Flint at Windsor, 4:05 p.m.

GAME 3: Tuesday, April 14 - Windsor at Flint, 7 p.m.

GAME 4: Thursday, April 16 - Windsor at Flint, 7 p.m.

GAME 5: Saturday, April 18 - Flint at Windsor, 7:05 p.m. *

GAME 6: Sunday, April 19 - Windsor at Flint, 4:00 p.m. *

GAME 7: Tuesday, April 21 - Flint at Windsor, 7:05 p.m.*

* - if necessary

The Firebirds set a record for the most lopsided playoff series in OHL history in the first round as they swept the Owen Sound Attack and outscored them a combined 35-3 over the four games. Windsor also advanced with a sweep as the Spitfires beat the Guelph Storm in four. Tickets for the series are on sale now online at ETIX.com and will be available in person at the Dort Financial Center box office starting on Tuesday at 11 a.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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