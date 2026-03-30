Jacob Battaglia Named OHL Player of the Week
Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds forward Jacob Battaglia has been named the league's Player of the Week for March 23-29, the first week of the OHL Playoffs.
Battaglia exploded for two goals and four assists in Game 1 of Flint's postseason series with the Owen Sound Attack on Thursday. His six points were the most in a single game in franchise history and he followed up that performance with a goal and two assists in Game 2 on Saturday. The New York Rangers prospect leads the OHL Playoffs with nine points and six assists, and his three goals are tied for the league lead as well.
Battaglia and the third-seeded Firebirds lead the six seed Owen Sound Attack, 2-0, in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is set to take place on Monday night in Owen Sound. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Flint Firebirds forward Jacob Battaglia
(Todd Boone)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026
- Spirit's Klepov Wins Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for March 23-29, 2026 - OHL
- Jacob Battaglia Named OHL Player of the Week - Flint Firebirds
- The Last Ride: Generals' OA's Moving On - Oshawa Generals
- The Last Ride: Generals' OA's Moving On - Oshawa Generals
- Twenty-Five Teams Competing at 2026 OHL Cup in Toronto - OHL
- Fronts this Week: Round One Shifts to Kingston for Games 3 and 4 - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day, Round 1, Game 3, Firebirds at Attack - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Goaltender Dylan Durno Added to Playoff Roster on Emergency Recall - Owen Sound Attack
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, 2026 OHL Playoffs, Week 1 - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Flint Firebirds Stories
- Jacob Battaglia Named OHL Player of the Week
- Game Day, Round 1, Game 3, Firebirds at Attack - 7 p.m.
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, 2026 OHL Playoffs, Week 1
- Firebirds Erupt for 11 Goals, Dominate Attack in Game 2, 11-1
- Game Day, Round 1, Game 2, Firebirds vs Attack - 7 p.m.