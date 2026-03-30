Jacob Battaglia Named OHL Player of the Week

Published on March 30, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds forward Jacob Battaglia

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds forward Jacob Battaglia(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds forward Jacob Battaglia has been named the league's Player of the Week for March 23-29, the first week of the OHL Playoffs.

Battaglia exploded for two goals and four assists in Game 1 of Flint's postseason series with the Owen Sound Attack on Thursday. His six points were the most in a single game in franchise history and he followed up that performance with a goal and two assists in Game 2 on Saturday. The New York Rangers prospect leads the OHL Playoffs with nine points and six assists, and his three goals are tied for the league lead as well.

Battaglia and the third-seeded Firebirds lead the six seed Owen Sound Attack, 2-0, in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is set to take place on Monday night in Owen Sound. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2026

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