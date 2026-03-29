Firebirds Erupt for 11 Goals, Dominate Attack in Game 2, 11-1

Published on March 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds erupted for 11 goals on the way to an electric, 11-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack in Game 2 of the first-round series on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nine Firebirds recorded a multi-point game as Flint took a 2-0 series lead.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds opened up the scoring in the first with a shorthanded goal from Kevin He. After forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, He skated in all alone and snapped a shot through the five-hole of Owen Sound's Trenten Bennett, giving the Birds an early 1-0 lead.

Immediately after the Birds killed off the penalty, Brady Smith received the puck and skated up the ice. He sent a pass over to He who glided into the Attack zone and took a shot which trickled past Bennett to double their lead.

Flint added another on the power play with a goal from Darian Anderson. Dryden Allen sent a pass to Darels Uljanskis on the point. Uljanskis flung the puck toward the net where Anderson got a piece of it and tipped it past Bennett to make it 3-0.

The Birds stayed hot in the first period with a goal from Chris Thibodeau. Jacob Battaglia skated behind Bennett's net and directed a pass toward Thibodeau who snapped a one timer by Bennett, 4-0.

Early in the second period, Battaglia added to the Firebird's lead. He received a drop pass from Anderson. Battaglia waited, did a little stutter step, to put Bennett out of position and ripped the puck into the back of the net putting Flint up by five. The Birds then got another power play goal from Jimmy Lombardi to make it 6-0.

Owen Sound pulled Bennett after the sixth Flint goal, putting in Matthew Koprowski for the remainder of the game.

Late in the second period, Alex Kostov got his first of the postseason with a one-timer on the power play. Nathan Aspinall then converted another one-timer with less than a minute to play in the period, pushing the lead to 8-0.

The Birds kept pouring it on with three more goals in the third. Smith tipped a shot home on the power play, Ryland Cunningham converted a shorthanded breakaway and Xavier Tessier deflected a shot in front of the net which made the score 11-0.

The Attack finally got on the board with 3.7 seconds left in the game, ruining Mason Vaccari's shutout and brining the score to its 11-1 final.

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Firebirds set a new franchise playoff record for both goals and winning margin for the second straight game. Flint eclipsed the eight goals and seven-goal margin it enjoyed in the 8-1 win in Game 1...Ryland Cunningham had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick with a fight to go with his goal and two assists...Mason Vaccari has made 49 saves on 51 shots faced in the series.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will trek to Owen Sound for Game 3 and 4 of the series. Puck drop for Game 3 is set for 7:00 p.m. on Monday night.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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