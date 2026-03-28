Colts Look to Carry Momentum into Game Two vs. Niagara

Published on March 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts will host the Niagara IceDogs again this Saturday at Sadlon Arena for Game Two of their best-of-seven first-round series after a strong opening performance in Game One.

In Game One on March 26, the Colts secured a 4-1 victory on home ice to take an early lead in the series. Barrie controlled the pace throughout and received contributions from across the lineup, setting the tone early in the series.

Key Contributors to Watch Entering Game Two

Barrie's offensive group continues to be led by players who have consistently produced at a high level throughout the season and into the playoffs.

Cole Beaudoin enters as one of the Colts' top offensive catalysts, coming off a season with 89 points and providing both scoring touch and leadership in all situations.

Parker Von Richter continues to be a reliable presence on the scoresheet, contributing timely offence while providing steady play on the back end.

On the back end, Ben Hrebik provided a composed performance in Game One, helping limit Niagara's chances and anchoring the defensive structure.

With several close matchups during the regular season between Barrie and the Niagara IceDogs, Game Two is expected to be another competitive contest.

Fans can get their tickets at the link below and join us on Saturday, with clappers on seats to help bring the energy inside Sadlon Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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