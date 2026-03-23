Barrie Colts Sign Forward Sebastian Mogull
Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts Hockey Club announced today the signing of forward Sebastian Mogull.
Mogull, 17, is a 6-foot-1, 181-pound forward from Florida, USA. Skating with Cushing Academy (USHS-Prep) this season, he registered 15 goals and 14 assists for 29 points in 27 games, highlighting his offensive instincts and consistent production.
Vice President and General Manager Marty Williamson spoke on the signing:
"We're very excited to add Sebastian to our group. He has an offensive game that we believe will be exciting for both our team and our fans."
Mogull adds depth and skill to the Colts' forward group as the organization continues to build for the future.
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