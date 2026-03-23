Firebirds Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday the schedule for the team's first round playoff matchup. Flint, who will be the third seed in the Western Conference, will take on the number six Owen Sound Attack. Game 1 of the playoff series will take place on Thursday, March 26 at 7 p.m. in Flint at the Dort Financial Center.

The full playoff schedule is as follows, with home games in bold:

GAME 1: Thursday, March 26 - Owen Sound at Flint, 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Saturday, March 28 - Owen Sound at Flint, 7 p.m.

GAME 3: Monday, March 30 - Flint at Owen Sound, 7 p.m.

GAME 4: Wednesday, April 1 - Flint at Owen Sound, 7 p.m.

GAME 5: Saturday, April 4 - Owen Sound at Flint, 7 p.m.*

GAME 6: Monday, April 6 - Flint at Owen Sound, 7 p.m. *

GAME 7: Tuesday, April 7 - Owen Sound at Flint, 7 p.m.*

* - if necessary

The Firebirds set franchise records for the most wins (44) and points (95) in franchise history during the 2025-26 season. Playoff tickets are on sale now via the Dort Financial Center box office and online at etix.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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