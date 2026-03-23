CHL Launches 2025-26 Playoff Bracket Challenge Contest

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - As postseason play gets underway across the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is now inviting fans to take part in the 2025-26 WHL, OHL and QMJHL Playoff Bracket Challenge Contest, a new national fan engagement initiative tied to the playoffs in each of the three Member Leagues of the CHL.

Launched earlier today, following the conclusion of the regular season, the program features three separate bracket contests - one for the WHL, one for the OHL, and one for the QMJHL - giving fans the opportunity to submit predictions for each league's playoff bracket all the way through to the crowning of a champion.

One of the most exciting fan-engagement initiatives of the postseason, the Playoff Bracket Challenge gives supporters across North America the chance to make their picks, follow every round of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL postseasons, and compete for a major prize. With 48 clubs competing in the opening round across the CHL, the program is designed to capture the energy of playoff hockey and turn it into a fun, interactive experience for fans from Newfoundland to Brantford to Everett.

Whether they are backing their hometown team or following the full playoff picture across the CHL, fans can stay engaged with every matchup and every round as the Road to the Memorial Cup unfolds. This spring, teams across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL will battle for the Ed Chynoweth Cup, J. Ross Robertson Cup, and Gilles-Courteau Trophy, respectively, along with the opportunity to compete at the 2026 Memorial Cup in Kelowna, B.C., as the CHL's championship event returns to Kelowna for the first time since 2004.

Fans will have just one week to make their picks, with bracket submissions closing on Monday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, shortly after playoff action begins across the three Member Leagues. Fans will earn one point for each team they correctly predict to advance in each round, with the entrant in each league bracket who finishes with the highest total score earning the grand prize. Each grand prize winner will receive a 2026-27 regular season seat ticket package (two tickets) for a Club of their choice within that league. In the event of a tie, a tiebreaker will be used to determine the winner.

Beyond the excitement of the contest itself, the Playoff Bracket Challenge serves as a broader national fan engagement initiative for the CHL - helping build playoff excitement across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, creating a shared postseason touchpoint across all three leagues, and keeping fans connected to the Road to the Memorial Cup throughout the spring.

"The playoffs across the WHL, OHL and QMJHL are one of the most exciting times on the CHL calendar, and the Playoff Bracket Challenge was created to give fans a new way to be part of that experience," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "By bringing all three leagues together under one program, the contest helps deepen fan engagement throughout the postseason, encourages supporters to follow every round and matchup more closely, and creates new opportunities for fans across the continent to connect with the Road to the Memorial Cup."

Fans can follow the Road to the Memorial Cup throughout the 2025-26 WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Playoffs. Playoff coverage will begin on FloHockey for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ will be the place to watch WHL playoff action, giving fans a place to follow the road to Kelowna. As the CHL's official broadcast partners, TSN and RDS will air the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series, as well as the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup in Kelowna.

Fans can learn more and access the Playoff Bracket Challenge through the contest hub at: chl.ca/bracket-challenge.







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