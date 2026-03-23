Saginaw's Nikita Klepov Wins Eddie Powers and Jim Mahon Memorial Trophies

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced Monday that Saginaw Spirit rookie forward Nikita Klepov is the winner of the 2026 Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as its top scorer, as well as the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy as the top scoring right winger. Klepov finished his rookie OHL season with 37 goals and 60 assists for 97 points, becoming the first rookie in his first two years of OHL eligibility to lead the league in scoring since 1974 (Jack Valiquette, Soo Greyhounds).

From Deerfield Beach, Fla., Klepov exploded onto the scene with a three-point performance (1G-2A) against the Soo Greyhounds in the team's September 19th season opener. He embarked on a six-game point streak to open his OHL career (7G-6A-13P), one of eight scoring streaks that lasted five games or more.

Klepov's single-game best came October 4th in Owen Sound, where he recorded five points (2G-3A) while helping the Spirit to a 7-5 victory. It was one of 26 multi-point outings for Klepov, who skated in 67 games with the Spirit this season. Saginaw's record when Klepov recorded 2+ points was 17-6-1-2.

In mid-February, Klepov established a new rookie points record in Saginaw when he reached 75 on the season. The record beat the 74 points of forward Cole Perfetti, set in the 2018-19 season. Klepov also went on to break Perfetti's rookie assist record of 37 (now 60) and tie his 37 goals.

Klepov also represented the CHL at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge in November and earned the Connor McDavid 97 Award as the MVP of the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on January 14th with a goal and two assists.

The Spirit rookie also claimed three Rookie of the Month honors (October, January, February), becoming the first player to do so since Ottawa's Marco Rossi in 2018-19.

Klepov follows in Michael Misa's footsteps as the second Spirit player to win the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the league's leading scorer. Misa also led the league in scoring during his draft eligible season with 134 points in 2024-25. Klepov is the first player in team history to capture the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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