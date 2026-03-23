OHL Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Award Winners

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today recognized its award winners from the 2025-26 Regular Season that concluded on Sunday.

Eddie Powers Trophy (OHL Top Scorer) & Jim Mahon Trophy (Top Scoring Right Winger) - Nikita Klepov, Saginaw Spirit

NHL Draft eligible Saginaw Spirit forward Nikita Klepov is this year's recipient of the Eddie Powers Trophy, presented annually to the player that has produced the most points during the OHL regular season.

Klepov's 97 points included 37 goals and 60 assists over 67 games, with a total of 38 points on the man advantage, the third-most in the OHL. The 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida carves out a unique place in OHL history, becoming the first rookie within his first two years of OHL eligibility to claim the honour since Jack Valiquette of the 1973-74 Soo Greyhounds, who also did so as a 17-year-old. He's the first American player to lead the OHL in scoring since Jason Robertson of the Niagara IceDogs in 2018-19. He joins a host of other prominent Americans with their names engraved on the trophy including Alex DeBrincat (Erie, 2016-17), Kevin Labanc (Barrie, 2015-16), Vincent Trocheck (Plymouth, 2012-13), Patrick Kane (London, 2006-07) and Rob Schremp (London, 2005-06).

Klepov gives the Spirit back-to-back Eddie Powers Trophy winners as he follows in the footsteps of Michael Misa, who produced 134 points (62-72--134) before being selected second overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2025 NHL Draft. Klepov's 37 goals tie a Spirit rookie record originally set by Cole Perfetti during the 2018-19 season. He recorded at least three points in a game 13 different times.

As some have noted, it marks the first time the OHL's leading scorer has produced fewer than 100 points in a span of over 60 years, when eventual OHL coaching legend Wayne Maxner of the 1962-63 J. Ross Robertson Cup champion Niagara Falls Flyers registered 94 points (32-62--94) over 50 games.

Selected by the Spirit with the 35th overall pick of the 2025 CHL Import Draft, Klepov came to Saginaw from the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers. He won a gold medal with the United States at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and is committed to Michigan State University (NCAA). Klepov was ranked 16th among North American skaters on NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft released in January.

Klepov is also the recipient of the Jim Mahon Trophy, presented annually to the OHL's top scoring right-winger. He becomes the first Spirit player to receive the honour. The award was first handed-out following the 1971-72 season in honour of former Peterborough Petes forward Jim Mahon, who died in an electrical accident during the summer of 1971.

Dave Pinkney Trophy (Lowest Team Goals-Against) - Ryder Fetterolf and Jaeden Nelson, Ottawa 67's

FW 'Dinty' Moore Trophy (Lowest Rookie Goals-Against Average) - Ryder Fetterolf, Ottawa 67's

The Ottawa 67's goaltending tandem of Ryder Fetterolf and Jaeden Nelson has earned the Dave Pinkney Trophy, presented annually to the team that allowed the least amount of goals during the regular season.

The 67's completed their seventh 100+ point season in franchise history, surrendering a league-low 160 goals along the way. It marks a new franchise record for the 67's as they best the previous club mark of 164 set in 1998-99 and 2019-20.

The 67's aren't strangers to defensive excellence, making this the ninth time the franchise has won the Dave Pinkney Trophy as past netminders such as Max Donoso, Collin MacKenzie, Cedrick Andree, Will Cranley, Michael DiPietro, Craig Hillier, Seamus Kotyk, Tim Keyes, Darren Pang, Greg Coram, Jim Ralph and Michel Larocque all have their names on the trophy.

Additionally, 67's rookie sensation Fetterolf is the winner of the FW 'Dinty' Moore Trophy for the OHL's lowest rookie goals-against average.

Fetterolf's league-best mark of a 2.07 goals-against average set a new Ottawa 67's single season record, and flirted with history, coming in just a touch higher than Ryan MacDonald's historic FW 'Dinty' Moore best of 2.06 set during the 2003-04 season as a member of the London Knights.

An 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf becomes the first American to claim the honour since Alex Nedeljkovic of the 2012-13 Plymouth Whalers. His outstanding rookie season included a record of 29-9-2-1 with a .923 save percentage and league-high six shutouts.

Signed by the 67's as an undrafted free agent last summer, Fetterolf is committed to Penn State University (NCAA) and is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft.

2025-26 OHL Regular Season Team Awards:

Hamilton Spectator Trophy (Regular Season Champion) & Leyden Trophy (East Division Champion) - Brantford Bulldogs

The 48-10-8-2 Bulldogs finish with 106 points and win their first Hamilton Spectator Trophy since their last championship season in 2021-22. Brantford lost just once in regulation on home ice this season, featuring the OHL's top goal-scorer in Marek Vanacker (47), while captain Jake O'Brien led the league in assists (65) and points-per-game (1.75). The Bulldogs had six different players with at least 28 goals in their lineup. Read more

Emms Trophy (Central Division Champion) - Barrie Colts

The 45-14-5-4 Colts are back on top of the Central for a second-straight year, with Dylan Smoskowitz guiding them to 45 wins, the most by a first-year OHL head coach since the turn of the century. They boast two of the best players at their position in the OHL, with Utah Mammoth prospect Cole Beaudoin scoring 33 goals and 88 points in just 54 games. New York Islanders first round pick Kashawn Aitcheson doubled-down on his record-setting ways from 2024-25, posting a franchise mark 28 goals and 70 points in 56 games on the back end. Read more

Holody Trophy (Midwest Division Champion) - Kitchener Rangers

The 47-14-5-2 Rangers are Midwest Division champs for the first time since 2018, securing over 100 points in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history. Deadline acquisitions in Sam O'Reilly, Dylan Edwards and Jared Woolley have given the Rangers another dimension as they shot up the standings as the best in the Western Conference. Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jack Pridham's 46 goals were the second-most in the league this season while Christian Humphreys' 58 assists placed him fifth. Read more

Bumbacco Trophy (West Division Champion) - Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires needed until the final day of the regular season, but got the job done with a 5-3 win in Sault Ste. Marie to seal their fourth West Division title in the last five seasons. The 44-15-6-3 Spitfires were led by the always-dependable Liam Greentree with 38 goals and 74 points while Carson Woodall produced offence from the blueline with 63 points (12-51--63) on the campaign. Veteran goaltender Joey Costanzo finished the season with 32 wins, and a total of 107 in his OHL career. Late season injuries to Ethan Belchetz and Nathan Villeneuve didn't stop the Spits, who persevered to the very end. Read more

The 2026 OHL Playoffs presented by Nissan get underway on Thursday, March 26th as 16 teams continue their pursuit of the J. Ross Robertson Cup.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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