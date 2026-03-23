Firebirds Announce 2025-26 Team Award Winners

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds held their annual Players Award Banquet on Sunday afternoon following the conclusion of the 2025-26 regular season. Head Coach Paul Flache and the rest of the team announced the winners of eight team awards with the entire roster, coaching staff, support and business staff, players' families and billet families in attendance.

Overage goaltender Mason Vaccari was named team MVP. Vaccari appeared in 51 games and finished the season with a record of 36-9-3-2. He set a new franchise record with a 2.70 goals against average, and his four shutouts were also a franchise record. Vacarri finished with a .907 save percentage, second-best in franchise history.

Nathan Aspinall was recognized as the team's top scorer. Aspinall finished the season with 33 goals and 61 assists for a career-high 94 points, second-most in the OHL. The New York Rangers prospect also set a franchise record for the most assists in a single season with 61, breaking the previous record of 57, set by his former teammate Amadeus Lombardi during the 2022-23 season.

Overage defenseman Urban Podrekar was named the team's Top Defenseman. Podrekar played in 67 games and set new career-highs with 11 goals, 39 assists and 50 points. In his final year in the OHL, Podrekar more than doubled his previous total of 49 points in 127 OHL games.

First-year Firebirds defenseman George Komadoski was the team's Student Athlete of the Year. In his rookie season in the OHL, Komadoski appeared in 50 games and finished the season with three assists while also consistently achieving top grades in the classroom.

Darian Anderson was the team's Most Improved Player. Anderson played the 2024-25 season in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars where he had five goals and 11 assists in 44 games. He took off in his first season in the OHL and with the Firebirds, totaling 20 goals and 25 assists in 60 games played.

Alex Kostov and Jimmy Lombardi were each given the Blue Collar Player Award. Kostov put up 24 goals and 31 assists over 47 games while Lombardi had 36 goals and 36 assists over 65 games played.

Dryden Allen and Podrekar shared the Iron Man Award. Allen was the only player on the team to appear in all 68 games while Podrekar played in 67 of 68 and led the OHL in average time on ice per game.

The Firebirds finished the regular seasons with a record of 44-17-4-3 and earned the third seed in the Western Conference Finals. Flint set franchise records in wins (44) and points (95) and will take on the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the OHL Playoffs. Game 1 of the series will take place at the Dort Financial Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. and Game 2 is on Saturday at 7 p.m. Playoff tickets are on sale now and available at the Dort Financial Center box office or online at etix.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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