OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for March 16-22, 2026

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Bulldogs' Jake O'Brien Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Seattle Kraken prospect Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, producing eight points (3-5--8) over two games to help the Bulldogs capture the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as OHL regular season champions.

O'Brien connected for back-to-back four-point efforts, producing a goal and three assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Niagara IceDogs. He helped the Bulldogs lock-up the regular season title on Friday with two goals and two assists, setting up a late game-winner by defenceman Owen Protz in a 6-5 triumph over North Bay. O'Brien made Bulldogs history in Friday's win, passing former teammate Patrick Thomas to become the club's all-time leading scorer with 255 points (73-182--255) over 180 regular season games.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, O'Brien finished with a league-leading 65 assists and 1.75 points-per-game derived from 93 points (28-65--93) over 53 contests in his third OHL season. The 6-foot-2, 177Ib. centre was originally Brantford's first round (8th overall) pick in 2023 from the OHL Cup champion Toronto Jr. Canadiens AAA program, coming to the OHL to earn Rookie of the Year honours in his first season. O'Brien was Seattle's first round (8th overall) pick last summer, and signed a three-year entry-level NHL contract with the Kraken on Jul. 3, 2025. He won Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold with Canada in 2024.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 2-8: Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 9-15: Cooper Foster (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Battalion's Mike McIvor Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

North Bay Battalion netminder Mike McIvor is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, returning from injury to go 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout.

McIvor's first action in over two months resulted in a 23-save shutout on Thursday night as he backstopped the Battalion to a 7-0 blanking of the Brampton Steelheads. He was back in the crease for the season finale on Sunday afternoon, making 31 saves while recording an assist as the Troops beat the visiting Sudbury Wolves 4-2.

A 19-year-old from Warkworth, ON, McIvor ended the season with a record of 10-13-1-0, a 3.40 goals-against average and .884 save percentage over 25 games. His career numbers include a record of 40-41-4-0 with a 3.19 goals-against average, .897 save percentage and two shutouts over 90 games since being North Bay's fourth round (83rd overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. McIvor has previously attended both training camp and development camp with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Feb. 9-15: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Feb. 16-22: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 2-8: Arvin Jaswal (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 9-15: David Egorov (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 16-22: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Battalion's Cam Warren Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Helping the North Bay Battalion head into the OHL Playoffs on a high note, Cam Warren is the OHL Rookie of the Week, producing five points (3-2--5) over three games.

Warren provided a goal and an assist on Thursday night at home as the Battalion trounced the Brampton Steelheads 7-0. He found the back of the net on Friday in Brantford as the Troops fell by a score of 6-5 on a late winning goal by the Bulldogs. Warren earned first star honours in the season finale on Sunday afternoon, recording a goal and assist in a 4-2 win over the visiting Sudbury Wolves.

A 16-year-old from Vaughan, ON, Warren wrapped-up his first OHL season with 29 points (7-22--29) over 58 games after being selected by the Battalion with the sixth overall pick of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The 5-foot-10, 159Ib. centre/right-wing guided the Toronto Jr. Canadiens AAA program to an OHL Cup title last spring, being named MVP of the annual showcase. Interestingly, Warren is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the OHL Cup, having produced 22 points (10-12--22) over 13 games between the Jr. Canadiens and North York Rangers as an underage talent the year prior. He will be eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Keaton Ardagh (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Kale Osipenko (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 9-15: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Evgeny Dubrovtsev (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 2-8: Nolan Snyder (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 9-15: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 16-22: Cam Warren (North Bay Battalion)

Greyhounds Prospect James Elliott Named GOHL Rookie of the Week

Soo Greyhounds prospect James Elliott of the St. Catharines Falcons is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, powering his team into the second round of the Sutherland Cup Playoffs with seven points (3-4--7) over three games.

Elliott provided an assist on Treyson Dewar's goal 20 seconds into overtime of Game 3 to give the Falcons a 2-1 lead over the Ayr Centennials. He proceeded to add two goals and two assists in a 9-2 victory on the road in Game 4, and ended the series with a goal and assist in a series-clinching 6-1 win at home on Friday.

A 17-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Elliott recorded 42 points (19-23--42) over 49 games in his first GOHL season, and has added four point (4-4--8) over St. Catharines' five playoff games as they now embark on a second round series against the Fort Erie Meteors. Elliott was Sault Ste. Marie's seventh round (137th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the OMHA champion Barrie Colts AAA program. He is committed to Lake Superior State University (NCAA).

2026 Sutherland Cup Playoffs GOHL Prospect of the Week

Mar. 9-15: Ryker Young (Cambridge Hawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 16-22: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

2025-26 GOHL Regular Season Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Sammy DiBlasi (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 2-8: Jake Windbiel (LaSalle Vipers/Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 9-15: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 16-22: Carter Lewandowski (Ayr Centennials/Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Justin Flora (Welland Jr. Canadians/Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 2-8: Dylan Durno (St. Thomas Stars/Owen Sound Attack)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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