Series HQ: Barrie vs. Niagara

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







(2) Barrie Colts (45-14-5-4) vs. (7) Niagara IceDogs (31-30-4-2)

The Central Division's Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs are set to meet in the first round of the OHL Playoffs for the second year in a row, and if their most recent matchup on Saturday was any indication of how this series is going to play out, fans are in for a ride. Throughout the season, the two clubs faced off six times, with five of those games decided by one goal, setting the stage for what should be a close and physical first-round series.

Led by Cole Beaudoin, who topped the team in scoring, the Colts leaned on their veteran presence throughout the season - including Ben Wilmott, Brad Gardiner, and captain Kashawn Aitcheson, who set multiple franchise records throughout the year. Barrie's calling card was a dominant second half, becoming the first team to reach 40 wins while boasting one of the league's better power plays. However, the team will be without Aitcheson for the first two games as he serves a suspension, meaning there will be added pressure on the blueline in his absence. Between the pipes, Ben Hrebik - who sat second in the league in save percentage (.920) - and rookie Arvin Jaswel, gave the Colts a reliable tandem all season long.

On the other side of the ice, the IceDogs have leaned on the young talents of rookie standout Ryerson Edgar, Ryan Roobroeck, and goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko, who posted a .896 save percentage on the season. Veteran Riley Patterson enjoyed a breakout season, setting career highs in both goals and assists, while Ethan Czata provided consistent offence. Despite trading away then-captain Kevin He, the eventual acquisition of defenceman Jakub Chromiak proved crucial to strengthening their blue line. Even through some rocky stretches in the first half of the year, Niagara stayed consistent within the Central Division and has proven on multiple occasions that they can keep up with any team.

Series Schedule:

* if needed

Game 1 - Thursday, March 26 at Barrie, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Saturday, March 28 at Barrie, 7:30pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31 at Niagara, 7:00pm (Tickets)

Game 4 - Thursday, April 2 at Niagara, 7:00pm (Tickets)

Game 5 - Saturday, April 4 at Barrie, 7:30pm*

Game 6 - Monday, April 6 at Niagara, 7:00pm* (Tickets)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 7 at Barrie, 7:00pm*

Season Series:

Barrie wins 4-2

Oct. 5 - BAR 6 at NIAG 5 - SO

Nov. 22 - BAR 4 at NIAG 3

Dec. 13 - NIAG 1 at BAR 2

Jan. 3 - NIAG 5 at BAR 4 - OT

Jan. 22 - BAR 5 at NIAG 3

Mar. 21 - NIAG 3 at BAR 2 - OT

Playoff History:

This marks the third time that Barrie and Niagara have met in the OHL Playoffs.

2025 BAR def. NIAG 4-1 - First Round / 2016 NIAG def. BAR 4-0 - Third Round







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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