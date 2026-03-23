67's Jaeden Nelson and Ryder Fetterolf Win Dave Pinkney Trophy

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Ottawa 67's goaltenders Jaeden Nelson and Ryder Fetterolf have been named recipients of the 2025-26 Dave Pinkney Trophy, awarded annually to the goaltending tandem on the team that allows the fewest goals against during the regular season.

"Jaeden and Ryder have provided our team with consistent goaltending throughout the season," said Ottawa 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "Their performance has been an important factor in our team's success, and this recognition is well deserved under the coaching of Goaltender Coach Andrew Mercer."

Nelson, 18, and Fetterolf, 18, backstopped the 67's to a 47-win season, combining for 18 and 29 victories respectively, while allowing just 160 goals as a team. Nelson, from Nepean, Ontario, recorded a 2.33 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. A native of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf appeared in 41 games, posting a 2.07 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.

Nelson achieved career-best stats with 18 wins, a 2.33 goals-against average, and a .915 save percentage. On March 15, Fetterolf recorded his sixth shutout of the season, setting a new OHL record for most shutouts by a rookie goaltender in a single season. He also set a franchise record for shutouts in a season, surpassing Craig Hillier (1997-98) and Seamus Kotyk (1998-99), who each recorded five.

This marks the ninth time in franchise history that the Ottawa 67's have won the Dave Pinkney Trophy. The Barber Poles most recently earned the honour in the 2022-23 season with Max Donoso and Collin Mackenzie. Previous winners in franchise history include:

2022-23: Max Donoso / Collin MacKenzie

2019-20: Cedrick Andree / Will Cranley

2018-19: Cedrick Andree / Michael DiPietro

1997-98: Craig Hillier / Seamus Kotyk

1996-97: Tim Keyes / Craig Hillier

1983-84: Darren Pang / Greg Coram

1980-81: Jim Ralph

1971-72: Michel Larocque

The 67's will open the first round of the OHL Playoffs on Friday night, hosting the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:00 p.m. at The Arena at TD Place.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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