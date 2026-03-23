Ryder Fetterolf Named the Recipient the F.W. "Dinty" Moore Trophy

Published on March 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf has been named the recipient of the 2025-26 F.W. "Dinty" Moore Trophy, awarded annually to the first-year goaltender with the lowest goals-against average during the regular season.

"We are very proud of Ryder and the outstanding season he has had," said Ottawa 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "His consistency, composure, and work ethic have been exceptional, and this award is a well-deserved recognition of his impact on the team."

Fetterolf, 18, led all OHL goaltenders with a 2.07 goals-against average, establishing himself as one of the league's top netminders in his first season. The Sewickley, Pennsylvania native appeared in 41 games for the 67's, posting an impressive 29-9-2-1 record, along with a .923 save percentage.

His campaign also featured three OHL Rookie of the Week honours, one Rookie of the Month award, and a Mary Brown's Goaltender of the Week recognition. Fetterolf was additionally ranked 15th among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's mid-term rankings.

On March 15, Fetterolf recorded his sixth shutout of the season, setting a new OHL record for most shutouts by a rookie goaltender in a single season. He also broke the franchise record for shutouts in a season, surpassing Craig Hillier (1997-98) and Seamus Kotyk (1998-99), who each recorded five.

Fetterolf's performance played a pivotal role in the 67's success, as he, alongside Jaeden Nelson, also earned the 2025-26 Dave Pinkney Trophy, awarded to the goaltending tandem on the team that allows the fewest goals against during the regular season.

The 67's will open the first round of the OHL Playoffs on Friday night, hosting the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:00 p.m. at The Arena at TD Place.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 23, 2026

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