Ottawa 67's Playoffs Round 1 Full Schedule Set

Published on March 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's will face their Eastern Conference rivals, the Kingston Frontenacs, in Round 1 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs, presented by Nissan.

The two teams have been long-standing rivals for many years. This season, the Ottawa 67's won the series with a record of 5-1-0-1. Their next meeting will be this Saturday at 3:00 pm at The Arena at TD Place.

Full Round 1 Schedule

(3) Ottawa 67's vs. (6) Kingston Frontenacs

Game 1 - Friday, March 27 at Ottawa, 7:00 pm

Game 2 - Sunday, March 29 at Ottawa, 3:00 pm

Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31 at Kingston, 7:05 pm

Game 4 - Thursday, April 2 at Kingston, 7:05 pm

Game 5 - Saturday, April 4 at Ottawa, 7:00 pm*

Game 6 - Monday, April 6 at Kingston, 7:05 pm*

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 7 at Ottawa, 7:00 pm*

*If needed







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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