Colts Fall 4-2 to Frontenacs in Hard-Fought Road Battle

Published on March 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







In a tightly contested matchup on the road, the Barrie Colts came up just short in a 4-2 loss to Kingston, in a game that featured strong stretches of back-and-forth play throughout all three periods.

The Colts responded early after Kingston opened the scoring, finding their equalizer in the first period. Emil Hemming capitalized in close, finishing a strong sequence set up by Ben Wilmott and Cole Beaudoin to bring Barrie level.

Barrie carried that momentum into the second period, where Cole Beaudoin continued his standout season, scoring his 33rd goal of the year to give the Colts the lead. The play was once again driven by Ben Wilmott, who picked up the assist and played a key role in both Barrie goals on the night. Kingston responded with a push of their own, finding the back of the net twice to regain the lead heading into the third period.

In the final frame, Ben Hrebik remained sharp under pressure, taking 30 shots on the night and making a key late save to keep the game within reach. Despite generating chances, Barrie was unable to find the equalizer, while Kingston added an empty-net goal to seal the result. Barrie finished with 20 shots on goal, continuing to battle and generate opportunities in a physical road contest.

The Colts look to bounce back tomorrow in Peterborough at 7:00 PM before returning home for their final regular-season home game this Saturday against the Niagara IceDogs.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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