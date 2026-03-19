Guelph Storm 2025-2026 Warm-Up Jersey Auction
Published on March 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the 2025-2026 warm-up jerseys! The auction begins on Thursday, March 19th at 4:00pm and ends on Monday, March 23rd starting at 7:00pm with group 1.
Please note that there is sales tax applied on the auction and the auction will include an overtime period. Overtime will start if you are the highest bidder on an item, and another bid is placed in the last 60 seconds of the auction. The overtime auction period will run for two minutes.
Shipping will be available for purchase once the auction is closed. While Spyke's Sport Shop continues to ship to the United States, the Guelph Storm are not responsible for any potential taxes and duties placed on jerseys.
Click here to access the auction!
Group 1: Luchanko, Paquette, Hopkins, Stevens, Spada
Group 2: Singh, Beauchesne, Miedema, Jovanovski, Wycisk
Group 3: Snelgtove, Topp, Jenken, Gallacher, McFadden
Group 4: Frossard, Serlin, Ellsworth, McKenzie, Shybinskyi
Group 5: Pape, Haponenko, Reznik, Avery, Belohorsky
Group 6: McLean, Jonston, Babin, Naish, Soares
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
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