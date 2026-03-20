Young Scores Twice in Overtime Win over Colts

Published on March 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young vs. the Barrie Colts

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young vs. the Barrie Colts(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, March 19, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Barrie Colts at the PMC in front of their 23rd sold-out crowd of the season. Kieron Walton scored 57 seconds into overtime to give Peterborough a 5-4 win.

Before the game, the Petes honoured James Petrovski, Matthew Soto, and Brennan Faulkner as the overages played in the final regular season home game of their careers. The Petes also welcomed 2026 Paralympic Wheelchair gold medalist and Dunsford, ON, native Jon Thurston to the game. Thurston dropped the puck before the game alongside Freq 90.5.

Aiden Young led the way for the Petes, scoring twice, while James Petrovski scored and added two assists. Braydon McCallum and Kieron Walton scored, with Yanis Lutz, Brennan Faulkner, Grayden Strohack, Adam Levac, Matthew Soto, and Adam Novotný adding assists. Easton Rye made 18 saves to pick up his league leading 37th win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Barrie Goal (17:05) - Teague Vader (1), Assists - William Schneid (10), Eamon Edgar (9)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (1:17) PP - Braydon McCallum (15), Assists - Yanis Lutz (21), James Petrovski (27)

Barrie Goal (2:25) - Evan Passmore (3), Unassisted

Peterborough Goal (3:56) - Aiden Young (21), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (20), Grayden Strohack (11)

Barrie Goal (5:30) PP - Carter Lowe (11), Assists - Eamon Edgar (10), William Schneid (11)

Peterborough Goal (13:52) PP - Aiden Young (22), Assists - Adam Levac (27), Matthew Soto (31)

Peterborough Goal (18:24) - James Petrovski (5), Unassisted

Third Period:

Barrie Goal (16:19) - Eamon Edgar (6), Unassisted

Overtime Period:

Peterborough Goal (:57) - Kieron Walton (39), Assists - James Petrovski (28), Adam Novotný (31)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, March 20, when they travel to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. Fans can catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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