Young Scores Twice in Overtime Win over Colts
Published on March 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young vs. the Barrie Colts
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, March 19, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Barrie Colts at the PMC in front of their 23rd sold-out crowd of the season. Kieron Walton scored 57 seconds into overtime to give Peterborough a 5-4 win.
Before the game, the Petes honoured James Petrovski, Matthew Soto, and Brennan Faulkner as the overages played in the final regular season home game of their careers. The Petes also welcomed 2026 Paralympic Wheelchair gold medalist and Dunsford, ON, native Jon Thurston to the game. Thurston dropped the puck before the game alongside Freq 90.5.
Aiden Young led the way for the Petes, scoring twice, while James Petrovski scored and added two assists. Braydon McCallum and Kieron Walton scored, with Yanis Lutz, Brennan Faulkner, Grayden Strohack, Adam Levac, Matthew Soto, and Adam Novotný adding assists. Easton Rye made 18 saves to pick up his league leading 37th win of the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Barrie Goal (17:05) - Teague Vader (1), Assists - William Schneid (10), Eamon Edgar (9)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (1:17) PP - Braydon McCallum (15), Assists - Yanis Lutz (21), James Petrovski (27)
Barrie Goal (2:25) - Evan Passmore (3), Unassisted
Peterborough Goal (3:56) - Aiden Young (21), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (20), Grayden Strohack (11)
Barrie Goal (5:30) PP - Carter Lowe (11), Assists - Eamon Edgar (10), William Schneid (11)
Peterborough Goal (13:52) PP - Aiden Young (22), Assists - Adam Levac (27), Matthew Soto (31)
Peterborough Goal (18:24) - James Petrovski (5), Unassisted
Third Period:
Barrie Goal (16:19) - Eamon Edgar (6), Unassisted
Overtime Period:
Peterborough Goal (:57) - Kieron Walton (39), Assists - James Petrovski (28), Adam Novotný (31)
The Petes are back in action on Friday, March 20, when they travel to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. Fans can catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
Images from this story
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Puck drop between the Peterborough Petes and Barrie Colts with Paralympian Jon Thurston
(Jef Dueck)
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Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto (center) and centre Aiden Young vs. the Barrie Colts
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
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Peterborough Petes left wing Leon Kolarik (right) vs. the Barrie Colts
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
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Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young vs. the Barrie Colts
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026
- Young Scores Twice in Overtime Win over Colts - Peterborough Petes
- Guelph Storm 2025-2026 Warm-Up Jersey Auction - Guelph Storm
- For the First Time Since 1981, Frontenacs Clash with the Ottawa 67's in the OHL Playoffs - Kingston Frontenacs
- Ottawa 67's Playoffs Round 1 Full Schedule Set - Ottawa 67's
- Ottawa 67's Flag Raising March 25 - Ottawa 67's
- Friday Is the Annual Fan Appreciation Game Sponsored by Assured Automotive - Guelph Storm
- Colts Fall 4-2 to Frontenacs in Hard-Fought Road Battle - Barrie Colts
- O'Brien Leads Dogs to East Division Title & Conference Clinch - Brantford Bulldogs
- Colts Honour Graduating Players - Barrie Colts
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