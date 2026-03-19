Ottawa 67's Flag Raising March 25

Published on March 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's flag will be raised at City Hall on Wednesday, March 25, in preparation for the start of the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Playoffs presented by Nissan.

The Ottawa 67's, joined by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, invite fans and members of the media to attend the flag raising ceremony on the Laurier Avenue side of Ottawa City Hall.

Media are asked to RSVP their attendance to Sofie Labelle by Tuesday, March 24, at 12 pm.

WHAT: Ottawa 67's Playoff Flag Raising

WHERE: Ottawa City Hall, flag poles near Laurier Avenue entrance/Rink of Dreams

WHEN: Wednesday, March 25, at 11 am.

WHO: Ottawa 67's president Adrian Sciarra and select 67's players

The 67's will start their pursuit of an OHL title and Memorial Cup on March 27 at 7 pm. at The Arena at TD Place, with their second playoff game scheduled for the following Sunday, March 29, at 3 pm, also at The Arena at TD Place.

The Barber Poles have only one more home game remaining before the end of the season. The 67's will face the Kingston Frontenacs one last time on home ice this regular season on Saturday, March 21, at 3:00 pm at The Arena at TD Place. Click here for tickets.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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