For the First Time Since 1981, Frontenacs Clash with the Ottawa 67's in the OHL Playoffs

Published on March 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - After beating the Barrie Colts on Wednesday night, the Kingston Frontenacs first round playoff matchup has been locked in. For the first time since 1981, Kingston will face off against the Ottawa 67's in the OHL Playoffs.

The two teams have squared off four times in the history of the OHL Playoffs, with both teams winning two series a piece. Not since the Frontenacs were known as the Kingston Canadians have the two sides met in the annual spring tournament. Ottawa has the advantage in the season series up to this point, with Kingston's record currently is sitting at 2-3-1-1; with the two teams meeting one final time this Saturday for the final game of the regular season.

The full schedule for the first round can be found below. Tickets are available now for our three home games on March 31st, April 2nd, and April 6th*.

Game 1 - Friday, March 27 at Ottawa, 7:00pm - The Arena at TD Place

Game 2 - Sunday, March 29 at Ottawa, 3:00pm - The Arena at TD Place

Game 3 - Tuesday, March 31 at Kingston, 7:05pm - Slush Puppie Place

Game 4 - Thursday, April 2 at Kingston, 7:05pm - Slush Puppie Place

Game 5 - Saturday, April 4 at Ottawa, 7:00pm* - The Arena at TD Place *if necessary

Game 6 - Monday, April 6 at Kingston, 7:05pm* - Slush Puppie Place *if necessary

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 7 at Ottawa, 7:00pm* - The Arena at TD Place *if necessary

Fans can purchase tickets, visiting Ticketmaster, or stopping by the Fronts Shop box office Monday to Friday from 9:00am to 5:00pm.

Don't wait. Secure your seats now and get ready for Fronts playoff hockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

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