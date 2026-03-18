Perfect Test Awaits the Frontenacs Back on Home Ice Tonight

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return to home ice tonight at Slush Puppie Place, welcoming the Barrie Colts for a 7:05PM matchup to kick off the final week of the regular season.

Kingston enters the night riding a wave of momentum after a perfect three game weekend, collecting all six points and continuing their late season surge. The Frontenacs have now won five straight games and seven of their last ten, showing a level of consistency and structure that's coming together at exactly the right time before the playoffs get started.

Standing in their way tonight is a Barrie team that has proven to be a tough matchup all season long. Led by top prospects Kashawn Aitcheson and Cole Beaudoin; the Colts have taken all three meetings so far and are looking to complete a season sweep. That said, the results don't tell the full story. Kingston has been right there in each contest, with two of the three losses coming by just a single goal. The margins have been razor thin, and the Frontenacs know they've been close to breaking through.

While Barrie sits higher in the standings, Kingston's recent form suggests a team that is beginning to hit its stride. The execution is sharper, the confidence is growing, and the group is finding ways to win, whether it's tight defensive battles or high pressure moments late in games.

Tonight presents another opportunity to test themselves against one of the league's top teams, but more importantly, it's a chance to keep the momentum rolling. With the postseason just around the corner, every game is about building habits and reinforcing the identity that has fueled this recent run.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.