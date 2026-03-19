Otters Rally Late Behind Cooper Goal But Fall in Sarnia

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Sarnia, Ontario -- The Otters would conclude their road trip Wednesday as they would head to Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia to battle the Sting. Each team would come into the contest looking to snap lengthy losing streaks, with the Otters hoping to make their long trip a bit shorter with the two points.

The contest would begin with each club playing at a fast pace looking to find themselves ahead on the scoreboard. Erie would get themselves on an early power play but would not be able to take advantage. The contest would roll on in quite even fashion with each team getting their looks and goaltending standing tall. On another power play as the period would carry on, Cal Hughes would have the puck in the back in the net but it would be ruled out for goaltender interference. The Sting would use the momentum from this moments just minutes later as former Otter Tyler Challenger (9) would get the Sting on the board and hand them a 1-0 lead. The Sting would muster a few chances after this goal but would be unable to add on. The first period would conclude with the home side carrying a 1-0 advantage with them into the second with shots on goal favoring the Sting 13-9.

The second period would begin with the Otters hoping to climb back into the contest down a goal. The game would pick up in physicality, beginning with a misconduct handed out to Challenger just seconds into the frame. Just a minute later, Kayden Edwards would drop the gloves with Sting forward Brenner Lammens, both of whom would be issued game misconducts for the scrap. Another tilt would commence about four minutes later as Otters defenseman Lucas Ambrosio would go with Ben Pickell. The period would continue in this physical nature with Jackson Schouten scrapping with Jacob Reese following a big hit from the latter. It would take another minute to get a goal in the period as the Sting would be the team to find it with Liam Beamish (PPG, 11) coming through on the power play to make it a 2-0 game. The Otters would answer just three minutes later with Luc Plante (5) snapping one home off of the rush to make it a 2-1 contest and cutting the lead in half. The rest of the period would be fairly even but it would be the Sting to keep the pressure on by adding to their lead with Carson Hall (3) finding the back of the net to make it a 3-1 game in favor of Sarnia. This would be the score following 40 minutes of play with shots on goal favoring the Sting 29-19.

The third period would begin with the Otters hoping to climb back into the game and the Sting hoping to put it to bed. The game would be relatively even for the first half of the frame with the Sting playing sound defensive hockey to try and hold their lead. It would be the Otters who would find the game's next goal as Cal Hughes (11) who had one taken away in the first would not be denied as he would strike to make it a 3-2 game. The Otters would continue to push but it would be the home team who would be the next to find the back of the net as Ben Pickell (GWG, 23) would add to his impressive night to extend the Sting lead to 4-2. Erie would not be down and out following this goal as they would find themselves on the power play and with the goaltender pulled, Tyler Cooper (9) would win a mad scramble and score to get Erie back to 4-3. The Otters would have another chance right after this with Lyndon Cabral having a puck roll to the goal line but not across and Erie would stay down a goal. The Sting would then have the chance to capitalize with the empty net as Tyler Challenger (ENG, [2], 10) would slide it home to make it 5-3 Sarnia. The Sting would add one more for good measure with Jacob Reese (5) scoring on a knuckle-puck from the point. The Sting would go onto win by a final of 6-3, handing the Otters their 13th loss in-a-row. Final shots on goal would favor the Sting 39-27.

The Otters will return home Saturday as they welcome in the Guelph Storm for the final home game of the season on Fan Appreciation Night (pres. by Plyer Entry Systems). The first 1,500 fans will take home the 2025-26 Erie Otters Team Poster (pres. by Plyer Entry Systems). There will also be giveaways throughout the night as we say thank you to the best fans in the OHL. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.