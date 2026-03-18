The Road Ahead: the Final Stretch

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Last week, the Brantford Bulldogs (46-9-8-2) extended their point streak to nine games, highlighted by back-to-back wins on the weekend where David Egorov earned two shutouts in a row.

This week, Brantford wraps up their 2025-26 regular season with three final games before the playoffs start on March 27th, where they aim to enter the postseason as the OHL's #1 seed.

Let's see how the Bulldogs match up this week against their final three opponents of the regular season.

Game 1: Wednesday, March 18th vs Niagara IceDogs

Brantford opens up their week at home with a Wednesday night tilt against the Niagara IceDogs (30-29-4-2). The Bulldogs lead the season series 4-1.

Storyline to watch:

The 2025-26 edition of the OHL's Canine Cup wraps up on Wednesday, where the Bulldogs hope to build off their most recent win over Niagara, coming just over a week ago.

From their matchup in early March, Brantford took a 6-4 win over the IceDogs, led by

Charlie Paquette's three-point effort.

Can the Bulldogs end their season series with Niagara on a high note, or can the IceDogs play spoiler just in time for the playoffs?

Game 2: Friday, March 20th vs North Bay Battalion

The Bulldogs continue their week with their second home game in a row, this time hosting the North Bay Battalion (36-25-3-1).

The Battalion lead the season series 2-1.

Storyline to watch:

Brantford hosts North Bay for the fourth and final time this season on Friday, and the season series between these two teams has been nothing short of eventful.

After the Bulldogs took their opening matchup of the season against the Battalion 7-2, it's been North Bay winning the past two meetings, both coming in overtime.

With the home team winning all three matchups this year, Brantford hopes to keep the trend going in their last meeting with North Bay before the playoffs begin.

Game 3: Sunday, March 22nd @ Brampton Steelheads

The Bulldogs wrap up their week with a trip to Brampton to take on the Steelheads (17-38-6-3). Brantford leads the season series 4-1.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs' regular season concludes on Sunday with a quick trip to Brampton in hopes of entering the playoffs on a high note.

In their most recent matchup, Brantford rallied back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period to score three power play goals to win the game 5-4 over the Steelheads.

A strong performance this week can not only earn the Bulldogs the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but also in the entire OHL.

Can Brantford end their season on the right foot, or will any of Niagara, North Bay, or Brampton stop them in their tracks?







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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