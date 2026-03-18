OHL Announces Disciplinary Action against Saginaw Spirit and Sarnia Sting

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced disciplinary action against both the Saginaw Spirit and Sarnia Sting hockey clubs resulting from actions during and following the regular season game of Sunday, March 15, 2026 at Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

The Sting and Spirit hockey clubs have been fined $5,000 respectively following the events of Sunday's third period that resulted in a cumulative total of 19 misconducts assessed to the two teams.

Sarnia Sting Head Coach Mathieu Turcotte has been fined an additional $5,000 as a result of his most unprofessional and inflammatory remarks in the media following the game.

"With these two teams scheduled to face each other again on Saturday, March 21, the League anticipates a complete return to hockey," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "We expect this weekend's regular season finale to be very competitive, but rooted firmly in sportsmanship and mutual respect. Both organizations have been made fully aware of the League's expectations in this area."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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