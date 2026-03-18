Kitchener Rangers Clinch Top Seed in the West and Post Second Consecutive 100-Point Season in 6-2 Win over Firebirds

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers centre Sam O'Reilly vs. the Flint Firebirds

(Kitchener Rangers) Kitchener Rangers centre Sam O'Reilly vs. the Flint Firebirds(Kitchener Rangers)

Kitchener, Ont. - For the first time in franchise history, the Rangers reached the 100-point mark in back-to-back seasons and clinched the top seed in the Western Conference defeating the Flint Firebirds 6-2 Tuesday Night at The Aud.

Jack Pridham and Sam O'Reilly connected for their first-of-two shorthanded goals in the game to open the scoring in the first period. Cameron Reid doubled the Rangers lead on the power play, before Brady Smith cut the Flint deficit in half with under five minutes to play. Sam O'Reilly recorded his seventh shorthanded goal of the season and Dylan Edwards recorded his 39th tally of the season with a Ihnat Pazii goal sandwiched in the middle to bring the teams to the second intermission with a 4-2 Rangers lead. Kitchener held the Firebirds off the scoresheet in the third through a Jack Pridham power play goal and late third period goal by Cameron Arquette.

Attendance: 6,602

Scoring Summary:

First Period

FLNT 0 - KIT 1 - SHG

6:24 Jack Pridham (44) - Sam O'Reilly, Cameron Reid

FLNT 0 - KIT 2 - PPG

13:15 Cameron Reid (15) - Christian Humphreys, Sam O'Reilly

FLNT 1 - KIT 2

16:35 Brady Smith (10) - Dryden Allen, Rylan Fellinger

Second Period

FLNT 1 - KIT 3 - SHG/GWG

3:47 Sam O'Reilly (29) - Jared Woolley

FLNT 2 - KIT 3

13:04 Ihnat Pazii (15) - Charlie Murata

FLNT 2 - KIT 4

17:35 Dylan Edwards (39) - Cameron Arquette, Sam O'Reilly

Third Period

FLNT 2 - KIT 5 - PPG

7:44 Jack Pridham (45) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

FLNT 2 - KIT 6

18:06 Cameron Arquette (15) - Dylan Edwards, Sam O'Reilly

The Numbers Game:

Shots: FLNT 23 - KIT 24

Power play: FLNT 0/3 - KIT 2/3

FO%: FLNT 34% - KIT 66%

The Starting Goalies:

Mason Vaccari (FLNT) - 18/24 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

After Tuesday, Kitchener will play it's final home game of the regular season against the Sarnia Sting before heading to Owen Sound on Saturday to close out the 2025-26 regular season. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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