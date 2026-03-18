Kitchener Rangers Clinch Top Seed in the West and Post Second Consecutive 100-Point Season in 6-2 Win over Firebirds
Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - For the first time in franchise history, the Rangers reached the 100-point mark in back-to-back seasons and clinched the top seed in the Western Conference defeating the Flint Firebirds 6-2 Tuesday Night at The Aud.
Jack Pridham and Sam O'Reilly connected for their first-of-two shorthanded goals in the game to open the scoring in the first period. Cameron Reid doubled the Rangers lead on the power play, before Brady Smith cut the Flint deficit in half with under five minutes to play. Sam O'Reilly recorded his seventh shorthanded goal of the season and Dylan Edwards recorded his 39th tally of the season with a Ihnat Pazii goal sandwiched in the middle to bring the teams to the second intermission with a 4-2 Rangers lead. Kitchener held the Firebirds off the scoresheet in the third through a Jack Pridham power play goal and late third period goal by Cameron Arquette.
Attendance: 6,602
Scoring Summary:
First Period
FLNT 0 - KIT 1 - SHG
6:24 Jack Pridham (44) - Sam O'Reilly, Cameron Reid
FLNT 0 - KIT 2 - PPG
13:15 Cameron Reid (15) - Christian Humphreys, Sam O'Reilly
FLNT 1 - KIT 2
16:35 Brady Smith (10) - Dryden Allen, Rylan Fellinger
Second Period
FLNT 1 - KIT 3 - SHG/GWG
3:47 Sam O'Reilly (29) - Jared Woolley
FLNT 2 - KIT 3
13:04 Ihnat Pazii (15) - Charlie Murata
FLNT 2 - KIT 4
17:35 Dylan Edwards (39) - Cameron Arquette, Sam O'Reilly
Third Period
FLNT 2 - KIT 5 - PPG
7:44 Jack Pridham (45) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
FLNT 2 - KIT 6
18:06 Cameron Arquette (15) - Dylan Edwards, Sam O'Reilly
The Numbers Game:
Shots: FLNT 23 - KIT 24
Power play: FLNT 0/3 - KIT 2/3
FO%: FLNT 34% - KIT 66%
The Starting Goalies:
Mason Vaccari (FLNT) - 18/24 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
After Tuesday, Kitchener will play it's final home game of the regular season against the Sarnia Sting before heading to Owen Sound on Saturday to close out the 2025-26 regular season. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
Images from this story
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Kitchener Rangers centre Sam O'Reilly vs. the Flint Firebirds
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