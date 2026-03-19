Attack Hold off Firebirds in 4-3 Win

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack took on the Flint Firebirds in this Wednesday game and it was a potential playoff series preview. The Attack were able to come out on top in this back and forth game 4-3, and with that win take sole possession of sixth place in the West. Starting in net for the Attack was Trenten Bennett who stopped 34 of 37 shots he faced for the win, while Mason Courville stopped 32 of 36 for the Firebirds. The goal scorers for the Attack were, Nicholas Sykora, Caden Taylor, Max Delisle, and Pierce Mbuyi each with one goal. For the Firebirds tonight was, Darian Anderson with two, and Xavier Tessier got the other one.

The first period started out fast with some good looks by the Attack early on, forcing Courville to start strong. The best look for the Attack came off the stick of Sykora when he got the puck in the slot and made Courville make a nice blocker save early. It did not take long for the Firebirds to push back with some pressure of their own as they ended the first with 17 shots on net, however they only beat Bennet once on a power play back door tap in goal scored by Anderson on a pass from Jimmy Lombardi and Nathan Aspinall. Bennett was able to hold strong in net for the Attack stopping 16 of 17 shots he seen including a number of high danger chances in the first period. The first ended with the Firebirds up 1-0 and outshooting the Attack 17-9.

The second period started out with the Attack getting on the board just over a minute into the period when Harry Nansi was able to find Sykora alone at the top of the circles who one timed his 23rd goal of year past Courville to even the game at 1-1. Just over half way through the second Alex Kostov was able to find Tessier alone for Flint's second back door goal and restores the one goal lead for the Firebirds at 2-1. That lead did not last long as the Attack pushed right back with a goal directed in off the stick of Taylor around a minute after the Firebirds pulled ahead. Than just 20 seconds after they tied it the Attack struck again, this time it was Delisle beating Courville to give the Attack their first lead of the game at 3-2.

The third period was back and forth as the two teams combined for 26 shots. It was Anderson who got it started in the third for the Firebirds five minutes in when he walked out from the boards and ripped a shot from the hashmarks that Bennett got a piece of but it still trickled in tying the game 3-3. Than with just under seven minutes left to play in the game during a delayed penalty the Attack took advantage when they found Mbuyi at the blue line who one timed in the game winning goal putting the Attack up 4-3 at the time. The Firebirds pushed hard at the end pulling their goalie but the Attack held strong securing the win in regulation and the two points.

The Attack will now close out the 2025-26 OHL regular season by heading to Guelph to take on the Storm at the Sleeman Centre on Friday night, before returning home to close out the regular season against the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday night. Both games are 7pm start times. Prior to Saturdays game the team will honour its overage players. Playoff tickets for games 3 and 4 of the OHL Western Conference Quarter Finals between your Owen Sound Attack and either the Kitchener Rangers, Windsor Spitfires or Flint Firebirds will go on sale on Thursday morning at 9am.

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

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Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm

Playoffs: vs. Kitchener or Flint or Windsor, Dates & Times to be Determined.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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