Spitfires Defeat Otters on OA/Fan Appreciation Night.

Published on March 18, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires delivered a complete effort on home ice Tuesday night, skating to a convincing 5-1 victory over the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor controlled the pace early, using their speed and structure to dictate play through the opening frame. Their pressure paid off at 12:39 of the first period when Beksultan Makysh opened the scoring, finishing a well-worked sequence alongside Alex Pharand and Ethan Garden to give the Spitfires a 1-0 lead.

The Spitfires pulled away in the second period with a strong offensive push. Jack Nesbitt doubled the lead at 6:34, capitalizing on sustained zone time and support from all five skaters. Later in the period, Garden struck for his first of the night at 11:38, with Makysh and Wyatt Kennedy picking up assists, extending Windsor's advantage to 3-0.

Windsor continued to press in the third. John McLaughlin made it 4-0 at 8:07, finishing another strong shift that saw Makysh record his third point of the game. Erie broke through at 11:21, when Ulysses Lombardi scored with help from McLean Agrette and Andrew Kuzma to cut into the lead.

Any momentum from the Otters was short-lived. Windsor responded on the power play at 13:17, as Nesbitt netted his second goal of the game off a crisp passing play involving Anthony Cristoforo and Carson Woodall, restoring the four-goal cushion and putting the game out of reach.

Makysh led the offensive charge with a three-point night (1G, 2A), earning first star honours, while Nesbitt (2G) and Garden (1G, 1A) also played key roles in the win. In goal, Michael Newlove was steady, making 14 saves to secure the victory before giving way late to Joey Costanzo.

Windsor's special teams were sharp, going 1-for-3 on the power play while limiting Erie to 0-for-2. The Spitfires outworked the Otters in all three zones, showcasing a balanced attack and disciplined defensive play.

Backed by a crowd of 5,261, the Spitfires continue to build momentum as the regular season winds down, putting together one of their most complete performances in recent games.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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