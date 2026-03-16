Spitfires Crush London 8-2
Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires delivered a dominant performance on home ice Sunday afternoon, defeating the rival London Knights 8-2 in front of 6,107 fans at the WFCU Centre.
London struck first at 7:07 of the opening period as Braiden Clark finished a play set up by Caleb Mitchell and Linus Funck to give the Knights an early 1-0 lead.
Windsor responded quickly and never looked back. Andrew Robinson tied the game at 10:35 of the first period off a feed from Jack Nesbitt. The Spitfires grabbed the lead at 15:53 when Conor Walton finished a play from Nathan Gaymes and Nesbitt. Just 51 seconds later, Nesbitt added one of his own, converting a pass from Caden Harvey to give Windsor a 3-1 lead after twenty minutes.
The Spitfires took full control in the second period with four more goals. Carson Woodall extended the lead at 6:24 with assists from Wyatt Kennedy and Liam Greentree. Robinson struck again on the power play at 15:33, finishing a setup from Ethan Garden and Harvey.
Windsor added a shorthanded tally at 18:20 from Beksultan Makysh before Robinson completed the hat trick at 19:18 with helpers from John McLaughlin and Harvey, sending the Spitfires to the third period with a commanding 7-1 lead.
London managed to add a late goal at 18:42 of the third period as Maksim Sokolovskii scored with assists from Jacob Xu and Max Crete. In between, Windsor capped the scoring at 17:56 when Alex Pharand converted a power play opportunity from Makysh and Harvey.
Robinson led the Spitfires with a three-goal performance and earned first star honors, while Nesbitt recorded a goal and two assists. Harvey contributed three assists in the win. Goaltender Joey Costanzo made 16 saves to secure the victory.
The Spitfires finished the afternoon 2-for-4 on the power play and added a shorthanded goal, while London went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
Final Score
Windsor Spitfires - 8
London Knights - 2
Three Stars
Andrew Robinson (WSR)
Jack Nesbitt (WSR)
Caden Harvey (WSR)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026
- Spitfires Crush London 8-2 - Windsor Spitfires
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