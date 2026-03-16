Spitfires Crush London 8-2

Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires delivered a dominant performance on home ice Sunday afternoon, defeating the rival London Knights 8-2 in front of 6,107 fans at the WFCU Centre.

London struck first at 7:07 of the opening period as Braiden Clark finished a play set up by Caleb Mitchell and Linus Funck to give the Knights an early 1-0 lead.

Windsor responded quickly and never looked back. Andrew Robinson tied the game at 10:35 of the first period off a feed from Jack Nesbitt. The Spitfires grabbed the lead at 15:53 when Conor Walton finished a play from Nathan Gaymes and Nesbitt. Just 51 seconds later, Nesbitt added one of his own, converting a pass from Caden Harvey to give Windsor a 3-1 lead after twenty minutes.

The Spitfires took full control in the second period with four more goals. Carson Woodall extended the lead at 6:24 with assists from Wyatt Kennedy and Liam Greentree. Robinson struck again on the power play at 15:33, finishing a setup from Ethan Garden and Harvey.

Windsor added a shorthanded tally at 18:20 from Beksultan Makysh before Robinson completed the hat trick at 19:18 with helpers from John McLaughlin and Harvey, sending the Spitfires to the third period with a commanding 7-1 lead.

London managed to add a late goal at 18:42 of the third period as Maksim Sokolovskii scored with assists from Jacob Xu and Max Crete. In between, Windsor capped the scoring at 17:56 when Alex Pharand converted a power play opportunity from Makysh and Harvey.

Robinson led the Spitfires with a three-goal performance and earned first star honors, while Nesbitt recorded a goal and two assists. Harvey contributed three assists in the win. Goaltender Joey Costanzo made 16 saves to secure the victory.

The Spitfires finished the afternoon 2-for-4 on the power play and added a shorthanded goal, while London went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Final Score

Windsor Spitfires - 8

London Knights - 2

Three Stars

Andrew Robinson (WSR)

Jack Nesbitt (WSR)

Caden Harvey (WSR)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

Spitfires Crush London 8-2 - Windsor Spitfires

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