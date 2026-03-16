Petes Announce 2026 100 Days of Giveaways Details

Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes annual 100 Days of Giveaways promotion returns for another year beginning on Monday, March 16, 2026. Over the next 100 days, Petes Season Ticket Members who have put a deposit down on their 2026-27 tickets will be entered in a daily draw to win one of 100 prizes from local partners.

Fans that have put a deposit down on 2026-27 season tickets already will be entered in every draw to win one of 100 amazing prizes. If a deposit is put down after March 16, 2026, the participant will be entered into the draw beginning on the date that the deposit is received. Season Ticket Members who qualify for 100 Days of Giveaways can win an unlimited amount of times over the duration of the Campaign.

This year, over $20,000 worth of prizes have been provided by Booster Juice, Riley's, The Keg, Rawscoe's Sport Collectibles, Flow Spa, Kawartha TV & Stereo, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Boston Pizza, and more. Every day from March 16, 2026 to June 23, 2026, a winner will be selected and posted on the Petes X account and Facebook page. They will also be contacted over email by a member of the Petes sales team. The first winner will be announced on Tuesday, March 16.

Season Ticket Members have the option to pay in full up front, or put a non-refundable deposit as low as just $150 per seat down to reserve their tickets, and then pay in full before the final payment deadline of July 31. The deadline to renew current season tickets is Tuesday, June 9, 2026, after which seats will be released to the general public. New Season Ticket Members are encouraged to put their deposit down early to ensure access to the best available seats.

Fans looking to put a deposit down on season tickets can call Tyler at 705-743-3681 x 209 or email him at thall@gopetesgo.com. Call today to lock in the best seats available for 2026-27 before they're gone.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, March 19, when they host the Barrie Colts for their final home game of the regular season presented by Freq 90.5. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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