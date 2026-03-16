OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for March 9-15, 2026

Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, March 15, 2026.

67's' Cooper Foster Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Ottawa 67's forward Cooper Foster is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, putting together three straight multi-point efforts as the 67's went 3-0 on the road.

Foster started the week by scoring the overtime winner in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Barrie Colts, also adding an assist as the 67's won a clash of Eastern Conference contenders. He repeated that output on Friday in Brampton, scoring his 27th goal of the season after providing an assist in a 5-1 win over the Steelheads. Foster provided primary assists on the first two goals of Sunday's 6-0 win over the Niagara IceDogs, giving him a club-leading 62 points (27-35--62) over 63 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-30.

A 20-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, ON, Foster is currently in his fifth OHL season, having produced 86 goals, 121 assists and 207 points over 254 regular season games with a plus/minus rating of plus-59. The 6-foot, 190Ib. centreman was Ottawa's second round (32nd overall) pick in 2021, and was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft before going unsigned. Prior to his time in the OHL, Foster was named MVP of the NOJHL in 2021-22, helping his hometown Soo Thunderbirds win a league championship.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 2-8: Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 9-15: Cooper Foster (Ottawa 67's)

Bulldogs' David Egorov Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Brantford Bulldogs netminder David Egorov is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, stopping all 66 shots sent his direction with back-to-back shutouts in road wins over Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie.

Egorov made 26 saves in Friday's 4-0 blanking of the Sudbury Wolves, as the Bulldogs pulled ahead with three second period markers. The third-year veteran doubled-up on Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie, making 40 saves in a 3-0 win over the Greyhounds for his fourth shutout of the season. Egorov enters a new week riding a current shutout streak of 155 minutes and 13 seconds for the first place Bulldogs.

A 19-year-old from Ottawa, ON, Egorov is 20-4-3-0 this season with a 2.40 goals-against average and .922 save percentage over 28 contests. He is 9-1-2-0 since the calendar turned to 2026. Originally Hamilton's fourth round (64th overall) pick in 2022, Egorov is 43-16-7-0 with a 3.02 goals-against average and .902 save percentage over 76 career regular season games in the Bulldogs crease.

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 10-16: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Nov. 17-23: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Nov. 24-30: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Dec. 1-7: Vladislav Yermolenko (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 8-14: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 15-21: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Jan. 5-11: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

Jan. 12-18: Matthew Humphries (Oshawa Generals)

Jan. 19-25: Carter George (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Zach Bowen (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Feb. 9-15: Christian Kirsch (Kitchener Rangers)

Feb. 16-22: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Mar. 2-8: Arvin Jaswal (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 9-15: David Egorov (Brantford Bulldogs)

67's' Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Ottawa 67's goaltender Ryder Fetterolf is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the third time this season, going 2-0 with a shutout, a 0.98 goals-against average and .970 save percentage.

Fetterolf turned in a first star performance on Thursday night in Barrie, helping the 67's defeat the Colts 3-2 in overtime in an Eastern Conference showdown. Fetterolf made 39 saves in the win that saw Cooper Foster step up to provide the overtime winner. The 2026 NHL Draft eligible made OHL history on Sunday in Niagara, making 26 saves for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season, establishing both an Ottawa 67's single season franchise record as well as an OHL record for the most shutouts by a rookie netminder. Fetterolf backstopped the 67's to a 6-0 win as they improved their overall record to 45-14-3-3.

An 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Fetterolf is enjoying one of the best rookie seasons by a goaltender in OHL history, playing to a mark of 28-8-2-1 with a league-best 2.05 goals-against average and .924 save percentage and six shutouts over 39 contests. Signed as a free agent by the 67's last summer, Fetterolf is a graduate of Gilmour Academy's prep hockey program where he spent the past three seasons. He is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 10-16: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 17-23: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 1-7: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 8-14: Robin Kuzma (Kingston Frontenacs

Dec. 15-21: Caleb Mitchell (London Knights)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Charlie Murata (Flint Firebirds)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Keaton Ardagh (Brampton Steelheads)

Feb. 2-8: Kale Osipenko (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 9-15: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Joe Salandra (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Evgeny Dubrovtsev (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 2-8: Nolan Snyder (Kingston Frontenacs)

Mar. 9-15: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Rangers Prospect Ryker Young Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Kitchener Rangers prospect Ryker Young of the Cambridge RedHawks is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording two goals, two assists and four points in two games to begin the 2026 Sutherland Cup Playoffs.

Young scored twice in Cambridge's 5-2 Game 1 over the Caledonia Corvairs at home on Saturday. He added two assists in Sunday's 3-1 road win, giving the RedHawks a 2-0 series lead. The RedHawks entered the playoffs as the GOHL's first place team following a 45-5-0-0 season under head coach Todd Bertuzzi.

A 17-year-old defenceman from Barrie, ON, Young recorded 15 points (2-13--15) over 37 games from the blueline in his first GOHL season. A former 12th round (237th overall) pick by Kitchener from the OMHA champion Barrie Colts AAA program in 2024, Young spent the 2024-25 season with the Guelph Gryphons U18 AAA team, recording 19 points (7-12--19) over 31 games. He's the son of former Sudbury Wolves forward Jason Young, who recorded 214 points (73-141-214) over three seasons from 1989-92.

2026 Sutherland Cup Playoffs GOHL Prospect of the Week

Mar. 9-15: Ryker Young (Cambridge Hawks/Kitchener Rangers)

2025-26 GOHL Regular Season Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Sammy DiBlasi (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 2-8: Jake Windbiel (LaSalle Vipers/Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 9-15: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 16-22: Carter Lewandowski (Ayr Centennials/Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Justin Flora (Welland Jr. Canadians/Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 2-8: Dylan Durno (St. Thomas Stars/Owen Sound Attack)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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