Three 2009-Born Rookies Making Their Mark in the OHL

Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Every season, a new wave of talent arrives in the Ontario Hockey League eager to prove they belong. The jump from minor hockey to one of the top development leagues in the world is rarely smooth. The pace is faster, the opponents are stronger, and the challenge of balancing hockey with life away from home adds another layer of adjustment.

But for Niagara IceDogs forward Ryerson Edgar, Guelph Storm forward Jaakko Wycisk, and Kingston Frontenacs forward Nolan Snyder, that transition has quickly turned into an opportunity.

Still in the early stages of their OHL careers, the three 2009-born rookies have already begun carving out roles with their respective clubs, each taking a different path while making their presence felt across the league.

Jaakko Wycisk - Guelph Storm

For Jaakko Wycisk, expectations arrived the moment his name was called second overall.

Selected by the Guelph Storm in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, the Tecumseh, Ontario product entered the league as one of its most closely watched rookies. Being a top pick leaves little room for quiet adjustment, and production is often expected right away.

In 57 games, Wycisk has recorded 39 points (17-22-39), establishing himself as one of the league's most productive first-year forwards. He also suited up for Canada White at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, adding international experience to an already eventful debut season.

"It's definitely a big step from minor hockey," Wycisk said. "The biggest thing is the speed and the size. The guys are bigger, so there's not as much time and space on the ice."

His confidence began to grow after scoring his first OHL goal.

"Just getting that relief off my shoulders," he said. "After that, I got a little more confidence and just kept working on my game."

Veterans Charlie Paquette and Ethan Miedema helped guide him through the early stages of the season, drawing on their own experience to offer advice when he needed it.

"They pulled me aside a few times and helped me through things that they've been through," Wycisk said. "They're great guys and great players."Named OHL Rookie of the Week for the week of October 20-26 after recording a goal and three assists, Wycisk has already shown the ability to impact games offensively. Still, he knows there is plenty of room to grow.

"You can always improve on things," he said. "My skating, my shot, and focusing on the little details like puck battles."

With his NHL Draft year approaching and the Storm set to host the 2027 Memorial Cup, Guelph's second overall pick looks poised to continue making his mark in the league.

Ryerson Edgar - Niagara IceDogs

It takes most rookies several months to find their footing in the OHL. Ryerson Edgar needed two games.

In just his second career appearance on September 21st against the Sudbury Wolves, the Niagara IceDogs forward recorded a hat trick and an assist, a performance that announced his arrival and left little doubt about what the 10th overall pick was capable of.

And he has not slowed down much since. Edgar currently leads all 2009-born skaters in scoring with 45 points (22-23-45) in 61 games, a total that reflects both his offensive instincts and the steady work he has put in to translate his minor hockey success into OHL production.

"It's been really exciting," Edgar said. "I've been learning the league and just having a blast. It's been such a great first year."

His impact has not been limited to the scoresheet either. Edgar was named the OHL Academic Player of the Month for the Central Division in December, a recognition that highlights the balance he has maintained as a student-athlete.

In November, he also represented Canada Red at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, where his team captured the gold medal.

Like many rookies, he leaned on his teammates during the more challenging stretches. Kevin He, Ethan Czata, and Riley Patterson all played a role in helping him adjust. London Knights forward Braidy Wassilyn, a friend from before the season, still checks in occasionally, even from the other side of the rivalry.

But it wasn't until the holiday break that Edgar felt he had truly settled into the league.

"I was able to go home for a couple of days over Christmas," Edgar said. "When I came back, I felt a new kind of energy. That's when I started to really play my game."

The Holland Landing, Ontario native is already committed to the University of Michigan for the 2028-29 season. For now, his focus is on what comes next.

"The summer is going to be really big," he said. "I need to put on some size so I can compete even more with the older guys."

Nolan Snyder - Kingston Frontenacs

When Nolan Snyder arrived at Kingston's training camp, earning a roster spot was anything but guaranteed.

Selected 158th overall in the eighth round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native arrived knowing he would have to outwork the skepticism that often follows a late-round pick.

"It was definitely a roller coaster of emotions," Snyder said. "When I went into training camp, I didn't even know if I would get an opportunity to play in the OHL. As an eighth-rounder, some people might not look at you the same way as someone taken earlier. Making the team out of camp, that's been one of my biggest milestones."

Through 65 games, Snyder has quietly developed into a reliable contributor, recording 33 points (16-17-33). He also earned OHL Rookie of the Week honours for the week of March 2-8 after posting a goal and three assists in a pair of Frontenacs victories.

Like many first-year players, the biggest adjustment came down to the pace of the game and the quick decision-making required to keep up.

"Especially as a 16-year-old, I'm not going to be the strongest or the fastest yet," Snyder said. "That's something I've been working on with strength and conditioning every day."

Much of his development has been shaped by the line he shares with Aleks Kulemin and Robin Kuzma, a trio the team has taken to calling the "Kid Line".

"We spend time together at school, but sometimes outside the rink too," Snyder said. "It's helped our chemistry a lot."

Veterans Maleek McGowan and Vann Williamson also helped Snyder find his footing, taking time to walk him through head coach Troy Mann's system and expectations.

Now, months later, that growth is showing up in the numbers. Over his last 11 games, Snyder has collected 10 points (4-6-10), a stretch that reflects both his growing confidence and what the "Kid Line" can produce when playing together.

"I'm not going to have all the points in the world right now," he said, "but I know I'm going to keep working hard, being gritty in the corners and finding my ice."

Committed to Penn State University for the 2028-29 NCAA season, Snyder still has plenty of runway ahead. But the foundation being built this season, learning that everything is earned and not given, may be the most valuable lesson he takes from year one.

Three players. Three different paths into the league. One shared experience: the hard, exhilarating, and occasionally humbling work of becoming an OHL player at just 16. For Edgar, Wycisk, and Snyder, this is only the beginning, and the league will be watching closely to see how the Draft Class of 2009 grows from here.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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