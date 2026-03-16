Rangers Reach Warmup Jersey Auction Live Now
Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - Don't miss your chance to get your hands on a game-worn Kitchener Rangers Warmup Jersey!
Fans can now place bids for these special jerseys online through DASH beginning Monday, March 16th at 6:00 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will support Rangers Reach programs and initiatives. Jerseys will NOT be signed by the players as the jerseys will continue to be worn throughout the duration of the 2026 OHL Playoffs.
This auction will be live throughout the week and will close on Sunday, March 22nd at 4:00 pm ET. Please read the item descriptions thoroughly before placing a bid.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026
- Rangers Reach Warmup Jersey Auction Live Now - Kitchener Rangers
- Royals, Knights Announce "Clash of the Kingdoms" Showcase Series - London Knights
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for March 9-15, 2026 - OHL
- Petes Announce 2026 100 Days of Giveaways Details - Peterborough Petes
- ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Colin Ellsworth - Guelph Storm
- Rangers Prospect Ryker Young Named GOHL Prospect of the Week - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers 2026 Round 1 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Kitchener Rangers
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, March 9-15 - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Crush London 8-2 - Windsor Spitfires
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Reach Warmup Jersey Auction Live Now
- Rangers Prospect Ryker Young Named GOHL Prospect of the Week
- Rangers 2026 Round 1 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now
- Rangers Close out Season Series in Guelph with 4-1 Win
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Guelph Storm - March 15th, 2026