Rangers Reach Warmup Jersey Auction Live Now

Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Don't miss your chance to get your hands on a game-worn Kitchener Rangers Warmup Jersey!

Fans can now place bids for these special jerseys online through DASH beginning Monday, March 16th at 6:00 p.m. All proceeds from the auction will support Rangers Reach programs and initiatives. Jerseys will NOT be signed by the players as the jerseys will continue to be worn throughout the duration of the 2026 OHL Playoffs.

This auction will be live throughout the week and will close on Sunday, March 22nd at 4:00 pm ET. Please read the item descriptions thoroughly before placing a bid.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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