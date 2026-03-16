ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Colin Ellsworth

Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







For the first time this season, your ManchuWOK Player of the Week is Colin Ellsworth!

Colin's ManchuWOK 3-item combo of choice includes General Tso Chicken, Orange Chicken, and Shanghai Noodles.

The 6'1, 186lb netminder from Aurora, Ont., appeared in two games last week. On March 13th, he played 54 minutes of the game, boasting a 1.10 GAA and a 0.960 SAA%. On Sunday night, he stopped 34 of 38 shots he faced and was mentioned as the OHL Save of the Night.

About Manchu Wok

Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!

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The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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