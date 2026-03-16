Firebirds Weekly Roundup, March 9-15

Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds started their week atop the OHL's West Division and second in the Western Conference. Their record stood at 41-15-4-3. The Kitchener Rangers sat five points ahead and the Windsor Spitfires were just two points behind. The Spits had played one fewer game, which was made up on Thursday when they lost a tough one to the Soo Greyhounds in overtime to pull within a single standings point of Flint.

On Friday, the Birds hosted the Greyhounds, looking to settle the score after dropping a 4-3 shootout decision on home ice to them a week prior. Nathan Aspinall jump-started the squad, scoring his 31st of the season less than seven minutes in. Brady Smith doubled the lead with his ninth of the campaign on the power play six minutes later. The second period was a goaltender showcase, with Vaccari and Detroit Red Wings prospect Landon Miller combining for 24 saves on 24 total shots. Early in the third, with the Birds shorthanded, Kevin He netted his team-leading 36th, which ties his career best, on a shorthanded breakaway. The Hounds scored next, but Jimmy Lombardi answered with his 34th of the year exactly two minutes later, extending the lead to 4-1. Aspinall picked up a helper on the play, tying him with former Firebird and current Grand Rapids Griffin Amadeus Lombardi (2022-23) for a franchise high in assists in a single season at 57. The Hounds potted one more before Aspinall netted his second of the night into an empty net for the 5-2 Flint triumph. Mason Vaccari made 30 saves on 32 shots to pick up his 34th victory.

With the win, the team set new franchise milestones in home wins with 21 (2019-20) and points with 91 (2021-22). They also tied the record for the most total wins (2021-22) with 42. Also on Friday, Kitchener defeated the Owen Sound Attack, 3-2, while the Spitfires downed the Sarnia Sting, 6-3, to maintain the same positioning in the Western Conference standings.

On Saturday, Flint stopped by the Dow Event Center for their final regular-season tilt with the Saginaw Spirit. First-year defenseman Darels Uljanskis not only recorded the first two-goal game of his career, but he scored back-to-back in the first period to lift the Birds to a 2-0 advantage through 20 minutes. Then, in the middle frame, Lombardi struck for his 35th of the campaign and fourth tally in his last three games. Aspinall was credited with the lone assist on Lombardi's tally, achieving a new single-season benchmark in assists with his 58th and extending his active points streak to ten games (4 G, 9 A). Saginaw answered when sophomore forward Dimian Zhilkin pulled the Spirit back into contention midway through period two, 3-1. Alex Kostov extended Flint's lead to 4-1 in his first game back after an extended absence from injury. Finally, He lit the lamp behind an empty net in the final minute with his new personal best 37th of the season, securing the 5-1 victory on the road. Jacob Battaglia logged a trio of helpers for his first three-point contest since becoming a Firebird. The Birds finished the best-of-eight season series versus the Spirit with a record of 7-1-0-0. Saturday's win set a new franchise best with the 43rd victory of the season.

On Sunday, with Flint starting a two-day break, both Kitchener and Windsor were active. The Spitfires hosted last year's regular-season champs from London, and defeated the Knights by a final score of 8-2. The Rangers were on the road in Guelph, handling the Storm by a final score of 4-1.

Flint outscored this week's challengers 10-3 and outshot them by a margin of 101-78. The draw favored their opponents by a combined total of 57-46. With the extra man, the Firebirds struck for two goals on seven chances (28.6%), while the penalty kill stopped two of four chances faced.

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall tops the stats in both assists (franchise-high 58) and total points (90). Kevin He has the team-high with 37 goals and adds 37 helpers for 74 points. Lombardi remains third with 69 points from 35 tallies and 34 assists. Urban Podrekar continues to pace the defenders with 11 goals and 37 assists.

COMING UP

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Firebirds have just three games remaining. First up, they'll play a rare game on Tuesday evening in enemy territory against the Rangers. Next, on Wednesday, is a road game in Owen Sound versus a potential first-round opponent. Finally, the Birds return home for Fan Appreciation Night, sponsored by Dover Doors, on Saturday. The game will feature the London Knights, against whom the Firebirds hold a season record of 2-0-1-0 this season. Puck drop for the finale of the record-setting 2025-26 OHL regular season is set for 7:00 p.m.







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