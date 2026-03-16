Rangers Prospect Ryker Young Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Published on March 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Kitchener Rangers prospect Ryker Young of the Cambridge RedHawks is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording two goals, two assists and four points in two games to begin the 2026 Sutherland Cup Playoffs.

Young scored twice in Cambridge's 5-2 Game 1 over the Caledonia Corvairs at home on Saturday. He added two assists in Sunday's 3-1 road win, giving the RedHawks a 2-0 series lead. The RedHawks entered the playoffs as the GOHL's first place team following a 45-5-0-0 season under head coach Todd Bertuzzi.

A 17-year-old defenceman from Barrie, ON, Young recorded 15 points (2-13-15) over 37 games from the blueline in his first GOHL season. A former 12th round (237th overall) pick by Kitchener from the OMHA champion Barrie Colts AAA program in 2024, Young spent the 2024-25 season with the Guelph Gryphons U18 AAA team, recording 19 points (7-12-19) over 31 games. He's the son of former Sudbury Wolves forward Jason Young, who recorded 214 points (73-141-214) over three seasons from 1989-92.

2026 Sutherland Cup Playoffs GOHL Prospect of the Week

Mar. 9-15: Ryker Young (Cambridge Hawks/Kitchener Rangers)

2025-26 GOHL Regular Season Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Sammy DiBlasi (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 2-8: Jake Windbiel (LaSalle Vipers/Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 9-15: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 16-22: Carter Lewandowski (Ayr Centennials/Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Justin Flora (Welland Jr. Canadians/Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 2-8: Dylan Durno (St. Thomas Stars/Owen Sound Attack)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 16, 2026

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