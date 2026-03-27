Rye Stops 29/30 as Battalion Take Game 1

Published on March 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the North Bay Battalion

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the North Bay Battalion(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, March 26, the Peterborough Petes opened up round 1 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs by hosting the North Bay Battalion at the PMC. A second period goal by the Battalion would prove to be the winner, with North Bay taking game 1 by a score of 1-0.

Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 29/30 in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

No Score

Second Period:

North Bay Goal (15:43) - Lirim Amidovski (1), Assists - Nolan Laird (1)

Third Period:

No Score

The Petes are back in action on Friday, March 27 when they host the North Bay Battalion for game 2 of their round 1 OHL playoff series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game can be purchased, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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