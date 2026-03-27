Rye Stops 29/30 as Battalion Take Game 1
Published on March 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, March 26, the Peterborough Petes opened up round 1 of the 2026 OHL Playoffs by hosting the North Bay Battalion at the PMC. A second period goal by the Battalion would prove to be the winner, with North Bay taking game 1 by a score of 1-0.
Easton Rye led the way for the Petes, stopping 29/30 in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
No Score
Second Period:
North Bay Goal (15:43) - Lirim Amidovski (1), Assists - Nolan Laird (1)
Third Period:
No Score
The Petes are back in action on Friday, March 27 when they host the North Bay Battalion for game 2 of their round 1 OHL playoff series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Tickets for the game can be purchased, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
Images from this story
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Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto (right) vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
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Peterborough Petes right wing Francis Parish (right) vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
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Peterborough Petes centre Adam Levac (left) vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
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Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026
- Flint Take the Point in Round One Game One - Owen Sound Attack
- Birds Clobber Attack in Game 1, 8-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Rye Stops 29/30 as Battalion Take Game 1 - Peterborough Petes
- Owen Griffin Signs with the Cleveland Monsters - Oshawa Generals
- Game 1 - March 26 - GUE at WSR - Guelph Storm
- Exceeded Expectations and Looking for More: Frontenacs First Round OHL Playoff Preview - Kingston Frontenacs
- Playoff Preview: Guelph Storm vs. Windsor Spitfires - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Round 1, Game 1, Firebirds vs Attack - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
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