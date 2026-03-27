Flint Take the Point in Round One Game One

Published on March 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack met with their 2026 OHL playoff matchup Flint Firebirds in a First Round First Game showdown at the Dort Financial Center. A killing 8-1 Attack loss would plague the Owen Sound team, having a sole goal by Masen Wray late in the third period. In between the pipes for the Bears was Matthew Koprowski facing 40 shots, making 32 saves.

An explosive opening the the first period became a physical match as gloves were dropped twice within the quarter of the frame. Loosing steam early on, Owen Sound suffered 3 back-to-back power play goals from Firebirds Jacob Battaglia (1), Nathan Aspinall (1) and Jimmy Lombardi (1). A final blow to the scoreboard from Christopher Thibodeau (1) in the remaining 36 seconds gave Flint a 4-0 lead coming out of the period.

Evening out momentum in the second period, the Bears continued to buckle down and pursue puck possession. Maintain the 4-0 score for most of the of the period, the Bears were able to slow down Flint's growing recorded score. Just over halfway through the period, Battaglia (2) would once again rush the Attack netminder, making his second goal of the game, assisted by Kevin He and Thibodeau.

Coming crashing out of the gates again in the third period, Flint would fire another round of shots towards to the Attack defences, seeing another two goals added to the scoresheet from Darian Anderson (1) and Dryden Allen (1) early in the frame. A small light at the end of the tunnel for the Attack emerged when Masen Wray (1) made a power play Owen Sound goal from the point giving the Attack a small relief in a now 7-1 score. With little time remaining on the board, the Firebirds' relentless pelting of the net gave way to a last minute goal from Xavier Tessier (1), ending this game in a 8-1 Flint victory.

The Bears will now take Friday to regroup and get some rest before their next game against the Firebirds for game two of the first round. Puck is set to drop for 7PM at the Dort Financial Center. Those wanting to watch the matchup are able to do so by streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.