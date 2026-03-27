Birds Clobber Attack in Game 1, 8-1

Published on March 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds celebrate a goal

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds celebrate a goal(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds blew out the Owen Sound Attack, 8-1, in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday night at the Dort Financial Center. Jacob Battaglia set a postseason franchise record with six points to help lead the Birds to a 1-0 series lead.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The game opened up with fireworks, as the physical aspects of playoff hockey showered up early, as the two teams dropped the gloves twice in the first five minutes of the game. This resulted in penalties a few minutes apart from each team, as Flint killed off an Owen Sound power play before the Attack took a minor penalty of their own.

Battaglia got Flint on the board a little before the midway point of the opening period as he directed in a centering pass from Jimmy Lombardi between the circles on the man advantage to make it 1-0, Flint.

Moments later, Owen Sound took a five minute major penalty as Noah Roberts received a game-misconduct for a check to the head of Jimmy Lombardi. Noah Nelson took a high-sticking penalty moments later to make it a two-man advantage for Flint.

Early on in the 5-on-3 Nathan Aspinall sniped one home from the high right circle to double the Flint lead. Moments later, Lombardi, quickly back on the ice, buried a rebound from an initial Battaglia shot for another power play goal to extend the lead to 3-0.

The Firebirds would not stop there, as they'd add one more tally before the period's end as Chris Thibodeau buried one from between the circles after a nifty move for the fourth Flint goal of the opening frame.

The Bird's four goal lead held up for most of the second period, but in the final few minutes Battaglia found the net again. He scored his second goal of the night, this time on the breakaway to lift his tally to five total points on the night.

It didn't take the Firebirds long to continue the scoring parade in the third period as less than thirty seconds in, Darian Anderson potted a sweet shot as the trailer on an odd-man rush to extend the lead to six. Later in the period Flint would pot its seventh goal on the night and fourth on the power play as Dryden Allen walked in and cashed in on a shot from the right circle.

Masen Wray found the back of the net on the power play late in the third to get Owen Sound on the board, but Xavier Tessier put home a loose second chance opportunity in the crease to get the lead back to seven.

The Firebirds cruised to an 8-1 win at the Dort Financial Center, taking a 1-0 series lead over the Owen Sound Attack in the first-round playoff series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jacob Battaglia's six-point game represents the most points ever recorded by a Firebirds in a playoff game ... Five different Firebirds recorded 3+ point performances in Game 1, three Firebirds recorded 4+ points, Battaglia (6), Thibodeau (4), and Aspinall (4) ... The seven goal win is the largest goal-differential for the Firebirds in a playoff game in franchise history. Eight goals is also the most Flint has scored in a playoff game in franchise history.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will be back in action on Saturday night as they host the Attack for Game 2 at Dort Financial Center, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

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Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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