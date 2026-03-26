Owen Griffin Signs with the Cleveland Monsters

Published on March 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa - The Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League have signed Owen Griffin to an Amateur Tryout contract.

Last season Griffin collected 67 points in 66 games while scoring a team high 25 goals, adding 42 assists, also a team high.

Griffin was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in last year's NHL Draft, being selected in the fifth round with the 160th pick.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 26, 2026

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